Reality Star Becomes Essential Worker to Assist With COVID-19 Crisis

A Love & Hip Hop star has volunteered to help out during the COVID-19 crisis in California. Apryl Jones, who starred on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, revealed on social media that she decided to give a helping hand to a nearby hospital that was understaffed to assist them with managing the increased work load caused by the pandemic. Under a photo of her on Instagram in a white coat and a mask she wrote:

For those who saw my IG story, no this was not for a film/show. This is real life. A local hospital is short staffed due to the COVID surge in LA, so this week I decided to come in to serve and fill the gap since I have a break from work. To all of those in the healthcare industry. ESSENTIAL is not enough of a word to describe your sacrifice and service. Thank you for all that you have done, are doing, and will continue to do.

The mother-of-two has a career background of working in the medical field. According to VH1, Jones has a degree in radiation science and has worked at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in her hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

Los Angeles County Has the Most New COVID-19 Cases

According to Yahoo, Los Angeles Governor Gavin Newsom said that California has had 525,000 coronavirus cases in the previous two weeks and there have been 40,000 new cases a day. Dr. Barbara Ferrer of the Los Angeles County of Public Health added that “two people are dying of COVID-19 every hour in the county. The intensive care units across Los Angeles County hospitals are filled to capacity while only around 2% of beds in the intensive care units are available in hospitals across California, according to NPR.

Los Angeles County Health Services Director Dr. Christina Ghaly told the Los Angeles Times that the hospitals are understaffed and that there is worry that the efforts to bring in more health professionals won’t be enough.

“We have enough beds, supplies, and equipment for now, but we don’t have enough trained staff for the number of patients who need care,” she said. “We have brought in new staff, retrained and redeployed staff from other areas of the system, and have requested additional resources from the state. But these measures are not anticipated to be enough to meet the continuously escalating number of patients that are presenting across the county for care.”

According to Reuters, Newsom called on medical professionals from the military to help take care of those who are hospitalized. During a news conference, he said that he “had requested help from nurses, doctors and medical technicians in the U.S. military, and is hoping that 200 people can be deployed.” Reuters also noted that almost 700 additional medical staff have been sent to hospitals in need by the state and that clinics are now being housed in unused buildings and other locations.

The New York Times reported that there have been 18.3 million people infected with the novel virus and 326,150 people have died from complications.

