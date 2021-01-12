Azealia Banks ‘Digs Up & Boils’ Dead Cat ‘Lucifer’ on Instagram

Azealia Banks is being criticized by one of Love & Hip-Hop: New York’s biggest names after posts on Instagram showed Banks digging up her dead cat, Lucifer.

At the time of writing, the posts have been largely removed from the controversial rapper’s page. A video seen by Heavy shows Banks dragging a bag out of the dirt while saying, “The cat is in the bag.” The video then cuts to a boiling pot filled with dirt with what appears to be a skeleton. The caption on the video says, “Lucifer 2009-2020. My Dear kitty. Thank you for everything. A legend. An icon. Forever a serval serve.”

Mariahlynn Said: ‘If Hate Was a Person it Would Be Azealia Banks’

A photo remains on Banks’ Instagram account showing a skeleton in a pot with sticks, a bottle of Chanel No.5, a bottle of champagne, a crucifix, a $100 bill as well as other items. It’s not clear if the skeleton belongs to Lucifer.

One of the thousands of people who are angry at Banks includes Love & Hip-Hop: New York icon Mariahlynn. In a series of scathing tweets, Mariahlynn said that Banks’ actions were the “work of the devil.” The rapper said that she initially felt bad for Banks due to possible mental health issues but now she was “living.” Mariahlynn added, “There is enough going on in this world. If hate was a person it would be Azealia Banks.”

Mariahlynn also brought up the pair’s previous beefs which she says led to Banks being banned from Twitter. At the time of writing, Banks’ Twitter account remains deactivated. The Source quoted Banks as saying of Mariahlynn as being “mentally retarded” with a “white trash rat nose.”

One Defender of Banks’ Actions Said the Ritual Was a Way to Honor Lucifer

Banks did find a defender in the shape of a Twitter user name @shaTired who tweeted, “Azealia has a lot of problems, but I think culture plays into outrage around things like this. She’s just preserving the bones of her cat that she loved. Not eating it. There are many ways to honor the dead. Swift attacks on things that don’t align with your culture is strange.”

Lucifer Was With Banks When She Decamped to Canada in 2011 After Suffering Financial Issues

Lucifer has been a part of Banks’ life for a long time. In 2017, Banks told XXL Magazine that Lucifer was with her when she decamped to Montreal in 2011 after facing financial issues in the U.S. When Banks was accused of being a member of the Illuminati in 2013, Chris Martins writing for Spin joked among the reasons to believe the conspiracy theory was that she had a cat named Lucifer.

In 2018, Banks recorded a song with another Love & Hip-Hop legend in the shape of Safaree Samuels. While in 2016, Banks attracted the ire of Cyn Santana for making jokes about Iggy Azalea’s mental health.

