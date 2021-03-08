Why This ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star is Feuding With Daughter Coi Leray

Coi Leray has been rising to fame since the remix of her song “No More Parties” featuring Lil’ Durk has been making waves. On the song, Leray took shots at her father, Benzino. On the track she rapped: “My daddy let me down, but I promise you, I won’t let up / I wanna say f*** that man but the s*** won’t make me better.” When Benzino found out about what she said, he began responding on social media. In the comment section of a post on The Shade Room, he wrote:

“I’m upset because I did everything right and now being lied on. F*** all that. I don’t like that. Coi was raised in mansions and had everything she ever asked for. My other 2 sons are grown and would never say these things. It’s wrong and f**k who thinks different. Her mother has a lot to do with this slimey s*** anyway.”

In a now-deleted Instagram post, he wrote that he was shocked by his daughters claims against him.

“I been posting and supporting, so idk where all this bs is coming from,” he wrote according to Hip Hop DX. “That line in her song is [cap] my name and rep is very important to me and nobody is gonna tarnish that for story line u dig? I still love u very much coileray but this gotta stop.”

Leray didn’t keep quiet and slammed her father while on Instagram Live.

“I’m on Rolling Stone breaking all types of records and this bitch ass n***a Benzino wants to f****** come online and start f****** with me instead of being a father and just supporting me.”

She also went to Twitter and claimed that her cries for support from her father were met with him saying she should’ve been a boy.

“Just like a month ago he called me,” she wrote in a now deleted tweet according to Complex. “We spoke. Told him I needed him. I needed my father in this cold world. He said I should of been a boy. Reasons why I be thinking I need a n***a to love me now because your b**** a** never did!!”

She also tweeted: “And this is why I NEVER WANTED ANYBODY TO KNOW!!! I’M EMBARRASSED TO BE YOUR DAUGHTER. I should have been a boy your right cause I would have knocked you the fuck out already. NUMB TO THE PAIN!! I’m hurting right now but it’s all good. Ima be the one to PUT US RIGHT BACK IN THAT MANSION.”

The former Love & Hip Hop star then said via Instagram he could never forgive Leray for the things she has publicly said about him.

“Now I’m bro, n**** and a bitch ass n****. Really? Really? Me?” he wrote on Instagram. “This is the most disrespectful s*** I’ve ever experienced. The names she just called [me] can never be forgiven or forgotten.”

Coi Leray Later Apologized For “Getting Out of Character”

After engaging in a nasty back-and-forth with her father, Leray apologized for her behavior via Twitter

“Forgive me for stepping out of character,” she tweeted. “I thought I prepared myself for this moment but I’m still not ready. I’m still angry. Don’t hold grudges. Let miserable people be miserable and just love from a distance. That was a test and I feel like I failed by responding. Not everything needs a response. It’s cool, I’m learning. Always room for growth.”

