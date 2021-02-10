Bow Wow Drops Huge Hint About Joining the WWE

Bow Wow has announced that his next album will be his final musical effort and that he will be concentrating on acting and potentially joining the WWE.

The ex of many Love & Hip Hop stars including Erica Mena, Teairra Mari and Kiyomi Leslie made the announcement via Twitter on February 8.

Bow Wow Described Competing in the WWE as a ‘Childhood Dream’

Bow Wow said that he would be acting in TV and film in addition to pursuing his “life long childhood dream” to wrestle in the WWE. The rapper added that his goal was to become tag-team partners with WWE icon Rey Mysterio Jr. That prompted a response from Mysterio’s son, Dominick, who tweeted at Bow Wow, “Whoa whoa whoa that’s my tag partner!!”

A less encouraging message came from WWE star T-Bar who tweeted at Bow Wow, “It doesn’t sound crazy. It is crazy. Don’t make us destroy you. Also, Like Mike sucked.” T-Bar retweeted another message that read, “I want to live out my childhood dream of punching Little Bow Wow in his stupid face.” Bow Wow answered the challenge and referred to T-Bar as a “Bane stand-in.”

Bow Wow Was Interviewed for the WWE’s Website in 2007

In January 2007, Bow Wow was interviewed for the WWE’s website by late superstar Ashley Massaro. At one point, Massaro asked Bow Wow if he had ever been to a WWE show. He replied, “Definitely, I’ve been to many. I’m still a wrestling fan today. I love it and still watch. I remember recently when they were here, I saw it on the marquee and had to get tickets. I sat front row and everything and had a lot of fun.” Massaro was found unresponsive in her home in May 2019 and pronounced dead shortly afterward. Her death came 10 days before her 40th birthday.

In September 2017, Bow Wow paid tribute to the late Bobby “The Brain” Heenan in a tweet that read, “RIP The Brain … made my WWE experience so memorable as a child. There will never be another.”

Bow Wow’s Expression of Interest in the WWE Comes As Rumors Swirl Around Cardi B Joining the Company

Bow Wow’s expression of interest in a new career with the WWE comes amid serious talk of Love & Hip Hop: New York icon Cardi B becoming involved in professional wrestling. The Cardi talk began in January 2021 when the “WAP” rapper’s name was brought up during a segment on the WWE’s flagship show Monday Night Raw.

Cardi went on to express her love for WWE stars such as Batista, Trish Stratus and John Cena. In February 2021, the WWE’s Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan told Forbes that the WWE was looking at signing Cardi B to a contract. Khan said that due to the Covid-19 pandemic locking down concert touring, the WWE has a unique opportunity to sign music stars who cannot tour such as a Cardi and Bad Bunny.

