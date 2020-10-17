Reality Star Faces Backlash For Coming to Tory Lanez’s Defense

A Love & Hip Hop star recently came to Tory Lanez’s defense due to the backlash he has been receiving since Megan Thee Stallion accused him of shooting her in feet. Rapper Brittney Taylor, who starred on season eight of Love & Hip Hop New York, gave her opinion on Instagram about people bad mouthing the “Most High” rapper.

“Y’all gotta get off Tory d*** for real,” she said on her Instagram story according to The Shade Room. “I’ve been keeping quiet and keeping my opinions to myself but y’all mutting it now. Get off that man d***. Y’all don’t know wtf y’all talking about. Just d*** riding for free. FOH, worry about ya selves and mofos y’all actually know. Y’all got so much to say about folks y’all don’t know from nowhere but y’all phone and TV screens. Man, move around!”

Lanez and Taylor have worked together in the past. They collaborated for a track titled “Round Here” that was released in 2015. Taylor also appeared on Lanez’s Chixtape mixtape/album series in skits as “Jalissa.” In a lengthy Instagram post, the Queens, New York native revealed that not only did she do background vocals but she was the one who lended her voice for the character when Chixtape 5 was released.

Long story short I did some background vocals he turned down so low no one could ever hear. Lol, But most importantly he needed a professional chicken head to bring this Crazy chicken headed character “Jalissa” to life. So I Did just that. Then Boom Chixtape happened and history was made. Now we’re here, 5 Chixtapes later and it’s no longer just a mixtape it’s officially an ALBUM! And Jalissa is Back!

#LHHNY star Brittney Taylor had some thoughts about Tory Lanez! 👀 pic.twitter.com/s1YjWVIau2 — The Shade Room (@TheShadeRoomEnt) October 9, 2020

Taylor Was Slammed For Sharing Her Opinion on Lanez’s Situation

After Taylor gave her input, social media users didn’t have many nice things to say in the comment section.

User nadrinadri_ commented: “Wonder if he shot her in the foot would she feel the same way?”

Instagram user 0hikhuare suggested that “Just as she’s BEEN keeping her opinions to herself, she should continue to do so.”

One user commented: “This is why you always in drama girl, nobody asked for your 2 dollar charity.”

User januaryreign_98 took a shot at Taylor’s music career saying: “ Girl get yo music together and mind the business that pays u…oops forgot no music equals no pay.”

Another Instagram user said : “She literally said NOTHING… she should turn her brain on first…. if she actually has one…..”

Another user sent a jab towards Taylor and said her opinion isn’t valuable:

“She said this like people really was waiting for and care about her opinion.”

Taylor Accused Fellow “Love & Hip Hop: New York” Star Remy Ma of Assault

In April 2019, Taylor accused Remy Ma, who also starred on Love & Hip Hop: New York, of punching her in her eye while they were at Irving Plaza for a benefit concert, the New York Daily News reported. According to ABC, the “Conceited” rapper was then charged with four counts of misdemeanor assault and harassment and they were dropped after an eyewitness stopped cooperating with investigators.

During a December 2019 court appearance, Assistant District Attorney Juan Maldonado said:

The sole corroborating eyewitness for the complainant is no longer cooperative. (An) unaffiliated witness remembers seeing the defendant the entire time the defendant was in the green room at Irving Plaza, where the assault purportedly occurred. This eyewitness never saw the defendant and the complainant interact in the time she observed the defendant.

The Bronx rapper’s lawyer, Dawn Florio, maintained her client’s innocence and told the Associated Press that Taylor was a “liar” and “my client did not touch her.”

