Will Cardi B & Amanda Gorman Collaborate in the Future?

Love & Hip Hop: New York legend Cardi B said that she is open to the idea of collaborating with the biggest star from President Joe Biden’s inauguration day celebration.

During a shopping trip along Rodea Drive in Beverly Hills recently with her Migos rapping husband Offset, Cardi said, “Why not?” When asked by a Too Fab reporter if it was possible she might one day collaborate with poet Amanda Gorman, 22. Gorman read her poem, “The Hill We Climb,” during the ceremony. While Cardi B joked on Twitter that she was due to play her megahit “WAP” at the inauguration celebrations but had to cancel due to a dentist appointment.

Cardi Said She Feels Like Amanda Gorman Could Be the Next Great Rapper

Cardi also said that she felt that Gorman could be the next great rapper. During the same interview, Offset weighed in on Gorman’s new found fame saying, “Shout out to Amanda Gorman. That young Black woman is doing fine.”

Despite Cardi originally stumping for Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, she has thrown her support behind President Joe Biden in more recent times. Cardi has also been quoted as saying that she feels as though Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez should run for president when she turns 35 years old.

Gorman Is Slated to Read ‘The Hill We Climb’ Prior to Super Bowl XV

Gorman’s next collaboration will be with the National Football League as she is slated to recite her inauguration day poem prior to Super Bowl XV, reports NBC Sports. Gorman, a native of Los Angeles, will recite the poem in the stadium.

In January 2021, CNN reported that Gorman inked a deal to be represented by IMG Models, the same agency that represents Tom Brady’s better half, Gisele, as well as supermodel legend Kate Moss. In addition to models, the agency also manages Selena Gomez, Naomi Osaka and Chrissy Teigen. Gorman recently told Vogue Magazine, “[Fashion] has so much meaning to me, and it’s my way to lean into the history that came before me and all the people supporting me.”

Two of Gorman’s as-yet-unreleased books, The Hill We Climb and Other Poems and Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem, are among the top of Amazon’s bestseller list.

When Asked About Her Role Models in a 2019 Interview, Gorman Did Not Name Cardi

When asked about her role models in a 2019 interview with The Project for Women, Gorman did not mention Cardi B on the list. Rather, Gorman pointed to American icon Maya Angelou and her own mother saying, “Maya Angelou is my queen. Everything she stood for, and how she did it, informs how I want to be both a good poet and a good person. Of course my role model is also my mom, who works hard as a single mother at a Watts school to educate the students in that community. I love her so much. And I have a phenomenal mentor, Dinah Berland, who is also a poet. We take walks along the beach and write together, and she was able to come with me to D.C. when I spoke at the Library of Congress last week (it was the first time they had the youth poet open for the Poet Consultant). What a full circle moment!”

