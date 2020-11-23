This Reality Star Made History at the American Music Awards

Former Love & Hip Hop star Cardi B has been gaining historic wins since she rose to stardom in 2017 and she hasn’t stopped yet. At the 2020 American Music Awards, the former reality star made history when she became the first artist in history to win Favorite Song in the Rap/Hip Hop category at the award show twice, E! Online noted.

Unfortunately, Cardi wasn’t present during the night of her historic win. In her thank you message on Twitter, she revealed she had a dentist appointment.

“Thank you guys soooo much,” she tweeted. “Me and Meg really appreciate all the love from fans, celebs everybody that supported the song,” she wrote. “Also thanks for voting. Ugh if I would have known all this was going down today I would of rescheduled my dentist appointment. I’m so swollen.”

The “Motorsport” rapper also uploaded a voice note to Twitter expressing regret that she wasn’t at the AMAs to accept her award.

“I wish I would’ve known that I was going to get an AMAs or something, I wouldn’t have went to the dentist and f***** with my teeth,” she said. “Now I’m all f****** talking all crazy. But I just wanted to say thank you everybody. I love you so much.”

Thank you guys soooo much .Me and Meg really appreciate all the love from fans ,celebs everybody that supported the song .Also thanks for voting .Ugh if I would have known all this was going down today I would of rescheduled my dentist https://t.co/xIkG1eOunD so swollen 😩😂 pic.twitter.com/bUCEHtedcd — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 23, 2020

Cardi B Is Also Being Honored With Billboard’s ‘Woman of the Year’ Award

Cardi B will receive the Woman of the Year honor at this year's #BBWomenInMusic ceremony. ✨ This award goes to an act whose music, performances, cultural influence and activism defined the year. https://t.co/nzEybZ10Vx pic.twitter.com/mGvNnwZ22a — billboard (@billboard) November 18, 2020

On December 10, 2020, Billboard is honoring Cardi B with the Woman of the Year award. She will be receiving the award at Billboard’s Women in Music event, which will be hosted by singer Teyana Taylor. According to their tweet with the announcement, the award goes to “an act whose music, performances, cultural influence and activism defined the year.”

The Grammy-winning rapper was excited to receive the honor and on social media she explained why she deserved it just in case her haters were wondering.

“You know, the one that sold the most, the one that streamed the most,” she said in an Instagram video. “The one that had Republicans crying on Fox News about it. The one that’s about to be six-times platinum in, like, three months. The one that had your grandma popping her p**** on TikTok. Yeah, b****, that one.”

One of Cardi B’s Recent Photo Shoots Outraged the Hindu Community

Cardi B graced the digital cover of Footwear News recently and unintentionally caused outrage among the Hindu community. In the cover, she posed as the Hindu goddess Durga. According to Britannica, Durga is usually “depicted riding a lion and with 8 or 10 arms, each holding the special weapon of one of the gods, who gave them to her for her battle against the buffalo demon.” On the cover, Cardi had eight arms and two of them held her newly released Reebok Cardi B Club C sneaker. The Hindu community then slammed her on social media and accused her of cultural appropriation. Once she heard she was receiving backlash, she issued an apology via her Instagram stories.

The creatives [told] me, ‘You’re gonna represent a goddess,’ that she represents strength, femininity and liberation and that’s something that I love and that I’m all about and I thought that was dope. But if people feel that I’m offending their culture or their religion, I want to say I’m sorry. That was not my intent. I do not like disrespecting nobody’s religions religion. I wouldn’t like for anybody to disrespect my religion when people dress [up] as the Virgin Mary and Jesus as long as they do it in a beautiful, graceful way and a respectful way.

Footwear News also released an apology and released a new cover via Instagram.

Yesterday we posted content from our exclusive Cardi B cover shoot. One of the images was intended to pay homage to Hindu goddess Durga, and our intent was to show a powerful woman. However, we realize we were not considerate of certain cultural and religious perspectives and how this could be perceived as deeply offensive. We take full accountability for this oversight and we apologize. It is important we learn from this example and are sensitive to this sort of religious imagery when creative discussions are taking place in the future.

READ NEXT: Why This ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Voted for Kanye West