Cardi B Lands First Movie Starring Role

Love & Hip-Hop: New York alumnus Cardi B will star in the 2021 movie Assisted Living.

Variety was the first to report that Cardi was to star in the movie on January 14. The industry website compared the movie to comedy classics such as Mrs. Doubtfire and Tootsie.

Cardi B Will Play a Woman Who Goes on the Run After a Robbery Goes Wrong

The film follows Amber, played by Cardi, a woman who goes on the run after a robbery goes wrong. Amber decides to dress as an old woman and hide out in an assisted living facility. The movie is penned by This Is Us writer Kay Oyegun and is being made by Paramount.

Cardi’s previous acting experience includes a role in the 2019 Jennifer Lopez movie Hustlers and an appearance in F9, the latest in The Fast & the Furious series.

Cardi Said She Couldn’t Believe She Had to Spend 16 Hours on Set During the Filming of Hustlers

HUSTLERS/CARDI B SCENESInspired by the viral New York Magazine article, Hustlers follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. _______ #hustlers #hustlersmovie #cardib #cardibfan #constancewu #jenniferlopez #jenniferlopezfan #kekepalmer #geazy #themoviehouse_ #imbd 2019-12-19T23:49:27Z

Cardi told Ellen in October 2019 via Hollywood Life that despite being shocked at having to spend 16 hours on set during the filming of Hustlers, she loved the experience. Cardi said that she spent most of her time in her trailer and was surprised when she had to do the same scene more than 20 times.

Will Cardi B Keep Acting After 'Hustlers'?Ellen praised Cardi B for her work in the acclaimed movie "Hustlers," and the rapper revealed whether she will continue to act in the future. Plus, her "Rhythm + Flow" co-stars Chance the Rapper and T.I. revealed whether they crushed a lot of aspiring hip-hop stars' dreams during the competition. They also talked about how… 2019-10-03T13:00:08Z

When Ellen asked if Cardi was going to keep acting, the “Bodak Yellow rapper replied, “Oh yes, I am.” Cardi added that she liked the “checks” that came with appearing in movies. Comparing acting to being a musician, Cardi said, “Artists, we have long days, but it’s just full of excitement. We move around.”

Cardi Said in a 2019 Interview that She Was Going to Be Starring in Her Own Movie

Cardi made similar comments about acting in movies in a November 2019 interview with Forbes saying, “The acting process is a little bit different for me. I feel like I will have to start learning for that type of lifestyle. I do also want to take more acting classes, because in 2020, I will be doing a movie.”

In that same interview, Cardi said that she was to star in her own movie. It’s not clear if that movie in question was Assisted Living. Cardi said in the interview that she wanted to work with the writer on the movie because she had her own ideas. The writer of Assisted Living, Kay Oyegun, tweeted a link to the Variety article while saying, “My God no be small small. Grateful for the sheer joy this has been. Leggo!” In December 2020, Oyegun tweeted at Cardi B to encourage her to post more Bible verses.

Cardi told The Fader in February 2016 that she wanted to be an actor when she was a child but “reality kicked in” while she was in high school.

