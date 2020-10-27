Cardi B Slams Claims That Female Rappers Depreciate Value of Birkin Bags

Cardi B recently spoke out via social media about a post that has been circulating that claimed that Black female rappers who flaunt their Hermés Birkin bag collection are depreciating the value of the purse. In an Instagram video, the “Money” rapper questioned why Black women specifically are receiving this type of criticism.

In the post, the author wrote that “Birkins have literally lost their value.” They added that the bags are “supposed to be exclusive” and that “the City Girls and Cardi have y’all convinced that these Birkin Bags are easy to get.”

“I’ve been seeing this tweet right. It had me and it had other female rappers on it. They were talking about if we could get Birkins from the Hermés store and they [were] also saying how we depreciate the value of a Hermés Birkin bag. I find that really interesting because, first thing first, I definitely could get a bag. Actually, I got four bags today from the Hermés store. I don’t wanna brag but it’s like, don’t even try it. Why is it that y’all asking female rappers if they could get a bag from the Hermès store? Y’all don’t do this to these white celebrities, So why is it that y’all gotta be asking us?”

Now the girls writing think pieces on birkins 🥴😕 pic.twitter.com/JV7Vd1khpT — 𝔑𝔦𝔠𝔨 / 🍂 (@yoncerdi) October 24, 2020

She also denounced the claim that Black rappers depreciate the high fashion bags, which range from $12,000 to $200,000.

“We add value, because in hip-hop, when we mention brands in hip-hop, that s*** go up,” she said. “Hip-hop, we start trends. When y’all say that we devalue s***, no we actually add value.”

In the post blasting female rappers who own Birkins, the author also threw a jab at the Miami-based rap duo the City Girls. The author wrote: “A little rap duo from Miami who cant even land a vogue cover or a number 1 do not have authentic [Birkin] bags.” In response, Cardi questioned why these judgments are made when it comes to female rappers of color.

“Why when a black girl, why when a Hispanic girl [has] a bag, y’all have to question it?” the Bronx native asked. “There’s a lot of boss-a** b****** out here. There’s a lot of boss-a** b****** that own their company. There’s realtors, there’s PRs, there’s A&Rs, there’s doctors, there’s dentists and the list goes f****** on … There’s b****** that’s getting money out here.”

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CGyop6qg8CK/?utm_source=ig_embed

The Birkin Bag Debate Was Sparked On Social Media After Rapper Saweetie’s Comment About the Purses Went Viral

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGvAd9vMkVW/

While on Instagram Live, rapper Saweetie made a comment about Birkins that went viral on social media. During the livestream, the “Tap In” rapper said: “If he not getting you a Birkin, if he not paying for your bills, then throw that n**** back to the streets.”

Once the clip began spreading all over the internet, many began to sound off about the value of the bag. Even Cardi B’s husband, Offset, chimed in on the topic.

“Stop letting people on the internet tell ya’ll who can get a Birkin at the store, and how many Birkin’s you can get,” he captioned an Instagram post. “Black people having access to luxury shouldn’t be a debate…by the way hip hop starts the trends!”

See what Saweetie said below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGq43hGhMMC/?utm_source=ig_embed

READ NEXT: Cardi B’s Cousin Arrested by Beverly Hills