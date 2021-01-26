Cardi B Has Waded Into the DaniLeigh Controversy

Love & Hip Hop: New York Cardi B has been dragged into the DaniLeigh “Yellow Bone” controversy with Cardi being forced to go through her family history on Twitter.

The controversy began when DaniLeigh dropped a preview for her song “Yellow Bone.” The song has been accused of promoting colorism. According to Mirriam-Webster, Colorism is “prejudice or discrimination especially within a racial or ethnic group favoring people with lighter skin over those with darker skin.”

DaniLeigh Said the Song Reflects the Interests of Her Boyfriend

DaniLeigh said that the lyrics of the song merely represent the thoughts of her boyfriend, DaBaby. She said, “That’s what he wants, that’s what he has.” DaniLeigh added, “I’m dating a whole chocolate man. I have beautiful dark-skinned friends.”

In teasing the song in a now-deleted Instagram post, DaniLeigh wrote, via Complex, in the caption, “YELLOW BONE THATS WHAT HE WANT.” The website quoted DaniLeigh as saying of the initial criticism of the song, “Why I can’t make a song for my light skin baddies?? Why y’all think I’m hating on other colors when there are millions of songs speaking on all types… Why y’all so sensitive & take it personal… Gahhhh damn.”

In one message to fans, DaniLeigh tweeted, “I’m Dominican… I’m Spanish, I’m black I’m white .. leave me alone.” According to her DefJam profile, DaniLeigh was born in Miami, Florida, to Dominican parents in 1994.

Cardi Said While She Hasn’t Always Been ‘Woke,’ She Is Proud of Her Heritage

On January 25, Cardi B responded to her critics one of whom said that The Bronx rapper was “exploiting the black community for profit.” While another said, “Sooo DaniLeigh ain’t black but Cardi is? Y’all just pick and choose who’s black at this point.”

Cardi tweeted that it seems as though every six months she has to explain her family history. Cardi noted that she has not always been “super woke” but that she is proud of her Afro-Latina roots. She was responding to a follower who alleged that Cardi did not know the difference between “race” and “nationality.”

Cardi ended the conversation by saying, “It’s time for ya to pick up a book. Your ignorance at this point is a choice.”

Cardi Doesn’t Seem to Be Letting the Controversy Get to Her Too Much

It doesn’t appear as though Cardi is letting the whole controversy get her down too much. On the same day as she was defending herself, Cardi was pictured with Offset out shopping while wearing a supposedly see-through dress. According to Page Six, the dress was designed by Pierre-Louis Auvray.

