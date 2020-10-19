Why Cardi B Decided to Leave Twitter

Cardi B recently reconciled with her husband, rapper Offset, and has been vocal about why on social media. Unfortunately, she has been met with criticism from fans about her deciding to call off her divorce. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper expressed her frustration on her Instagram story and revealed that she decided to deactivate her Twitter account. On October 19, 2020, Cardi said that she was tired of being ridiculed by her fans for her decisions regarding her marriage.

“A whole bunch of 15-year-olds telling me how to live my life like I’m mother****ing Ariana Grande or something…like I came from Disney or something,” she said.

Cardi added: “I’m so tired that because of y’all I’ve gotta continuously explain myself. I didn’t put my divorce out there, a f***ing court clerk put it out there. And because people are making rumors up, ‘Oh, this guy has a girl pregnant,’ this and that, I have to address it.”

The Bronx rapper also said that her fans have been harassing Offset on Twitter as well.

“You guys want to be harassing this n****. Bro, if I work things out, why are you going to this n****’s Twitter to harass him? That s*** don’t make no f***ing sense.”

Cardi said that her marriage is not a stressor for her at the moment. She revealed that she doesn’t have a manager, which means she has to take eight to nine calls a day to negotiate her own deals. Besides managing her business affairs, she is also a full-time mom to her two-year-old daughter, Kulture.

“Offset is not the only f***ing problem that I deal with,” Cardi said. “To be honest with you, my marriage is one of the least worries that I have right now…I love my fans and I’m thankful and I’m grateful for everything you do, but some of you really be acting like I sleep with y’all.”

Here what she had to say below:

This Isn’t the First Time Cardi B Deactivated a Social Media Account

After winning her first Grammy for Best Rap Album in February 2019, she deactivated her Instagram account. At the time, she was being criticized for reconciling with Offset, similar to what is happening now. According to Billboard, she was also receiving backlash for winning the Grammy, as naysayers felt it wasn’t well deserved. Before she deactivated her Instagram, she uploaded a now-deleted rant, according to People.

“That’s not my style and that’s not what I’m with,” Cardi said, adding, “I don’t support that.”