Unlikely Source Defends Cardi B & Offset from Online Trolls

Love & Hip-Hop: New York icon Cardi B has found a defender in the shape of singing legend Dionne Warwick.

Warwick, 80, has been making waves since joining Twitter in December 2020. Since joining the platform, her messages to Chance the Rapper and The Weeknd have gone viral. Warwick has said that it was her niece, Brittani, who hooked her up with the account.

Warwick Said Cardi & Offset Are ‘Human Beings With Feelings

On January 10, Warwick opted to defend Cardi B and her husband Offset from online trolls. Did the “Do You Know the Way to San Jose?” singer tweeted, “I do not like the mean responses. Cardi B and Offset are human beings with feelings. Keep it kind.” Cardi responded to Warwick by saying, “It’s ok Miss Dionne I get it all the time. This new generation is wicked!”

The Whole Thing Started With Warwick Asking Her Followers: ‘What Does Offset Mean?’

That message was prompted after Warwick asked her followers, “I do have one question. What does Offset mean?”

One of Warwick’s followers opined that Offset is “In guitar terms, it refers to an asymmetrical body shape, often with accentuated curves on one side. The earliest examples of the offset guitar concept are widely considered to be the Fender Jazzmaster and Gibson Firebird.” While another follower said, “It’s an Excel formula to locate the contents a cell in reference to another cell.”

Warwick Wondered if There Is Also an Onset ‘Walking Around Somewhere’

Warwick also joked, “Is there also an Onset walking around somewhere?” In December 2019, Offset told his followers that his little cousin was named “Onset.” The Migos rapper has yet to comment on Warwick’s tweet but has expressed his outrage at the removal of Popeye’s chicken sandwich from the fast-food chain’s menu.

Warwick Previously Described Cardi’s Dancing Skills as ‘Effervescent’

Warwick has tweeted about Cardi in the past. The singing legend said that her niece “opened [her] eyes” to the “WAP” rapper’s abilities. Warwick has also commended Cardi for being “authentically” herself while also described Cardi’s dancing skills as “effervescent.”

Trolls Forced Cardi to Quit Twitter for a Period in 2020

In October 2020, Cardi quit Twitter for a time due to the constant attacks from trolls. The rapper said that the trolls had begun targeting her after she reconciled with Offset after filing for divorce from him in September 2020.

READ NEXT: Love & Hip-Hop Star Says This Made Her RICH During Quarantine