Cardi B Speaks Out Against Upcoming ‘E! True Hollywood Story’ Episode

Cardi B’s story will be told on E!’s True Hollywood Story this month; however, she had nothing to do with it. The “Up” rapper revealed via Twitter that she was not involved in the production of the upcoming episode.

“I love E! And I always been grateful for all the love but I did not approve of the E Hollywood story,” she tweeted. “My life is my story. How can someone tell my story without asking me?”

The 28-year-old rapper added that she hasn’t even seen the episode, which is airing on March 15.

But hey maybe the story will be good IDK,” she added. “I mean I haven’t seen it .However I would love to tell my story myself when I’m ready. I been thru & been influenced by a lot of bad s*** since a teenager That when I’m ready I will like to talk about.”

According to Billboard, the episode will include interviews with Mona Scott-Young, who casted Cardi on Love & Hip Hop, rapper Maino and Picture Perfect, who directed the music video for “Bodak Yellow.”

Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” Has Been Certified Diamond

Cardi B recently made history. Her first single “Bodak Yellow” has been certified diamond by the RIAA, making her the first female rapper to achieve this milestone. Being certified diamond means that the track has sold 10 million units and counting, the RIAA website noted.

“I just want to say thank you guys so much because without you guys, it wouldn’t have happened,” she said to her fans in a video on Twitter. “It really made my day. And it really uplifted me.”

Cardi B – Bodak Yellow [OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO]

“Bodak Yellow,” which was released in 2017, was her first song to enter the Billboard 100 top 10 chart, Billboard reported. The song also received two Grammy nominations in 2017 for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.

Cardi B Has Released Her Own Limited Edition Doll

On March 5, Cardi B announced via social media that she was teaming up with Real Women Are to release her own doll. The Limited Edition Cardi B Doll was only available for pre-order until March 8. Dolls will be begin to be shipped out in July. In an Instagram post, the “Be Careful” rapper said the doll was inspired, designed and created by her.

During an appearance on the Today show, the Bronx, New York rapper said releasing her own doll was important to her because of the lack of diversity she has seen among dolls.

“…Growing up, I ain’t never seen a doll that looked like me, I’ve never seen a doll that really represents me,” she said. “When you go to the doll aisle when you was my age, it’s either like there’s a real white one, there’s a real dark one, and there’s like barely one that’s like in the middle. None of them have my style, none of them have my flavor, and it’s like I want a doll that represents me.”

.@iamcardib joins us this morning with an exclusive announcement: she is launching a doll! Cardi B talks to us about the inspiration behind the project and why it was important for her to help design a doll that looks like her and is diverse. pic.twitter.com/44vwQjMZVB — 3rd Hour of TODAY (@3rdHourTODAY) March 5, 2021

