Cardi B Says She Turns Off ‘WAP’ if Kulture Is Around

Former Love & Hip-Hop: New York star Cardi B came for a Twitter user who questioned why the rapper refused to let Kulture listen to “WAP.”

A Twitter user named Mo Fierce commented on a video of Cardi turning the record-breaking hit off after her daughter came into the room, saying, “So ya daughter cant listen to it but everybody else’s daughter can? @iamcardib. AW OKAY ! Exactly what I been saying you have an agenda to push with that trash a** label your with. DISGUSTING.”

Cardi shares her 2-year-old daughter with fellow rapper Offset. The record-breaking song, which features Megan Thee Stallion, has been a source of controversy due to its raunchy lyrics and subject matter.

Cardi Said that Her Belief Is That Parents Are Responsible for What Their Kids Listen to

Cardi commented on the remarks and did not hold back. The Bronx-born rapper tweeted, “Ya needs to stop with this already ! I’m not jojosiwa ! I don’t make music for kids I make music for adults.Parents are responsible on what their children listen too or see.I I’m a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be.”

The Twitter User in Question Is Standing Her Ground

When Mo Fierce received backlash after Cardi put her on blast, she stood her ground tweeting, “IDC how many of you f****** idiots mention me about what I said. I give 2 F**** !!!! Keep worshipping and idolizing these f****** puppet a** celebrities. Ya missing my whole point.”

Cardi’s response was to post this video on Twitter:

Cardi Has Faced Plenty of Critics Since the Songs August 7 Release

Ben Shapiro reads Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B's WAP Lyrics; Lies about FeminismEarlier today on his show, Ben Shapiro gave a CRINGE reaction and read out of the lyrics to Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B's WAP, and suggested the song was a sign that feminism and feminists don't like women. He's wrong about this, because this song is about women's empowerment and autonomy vis-a-vis men. It's… 2020-08-10T22:20:21Z

Mo Fierce joins Cardi’s many critics including conservative commentator Ben Shapiro and Black Sabbath guitarist Geezer Butler. Butler, 71, said in an interview with Kerrang! magazine in November 2020 that Cardi “pisses [him] off.” He added that he felt the song was a “bit much.” Butler recited an anecdote in which a friend’s 10-year-old daughter was singing the song, which outraged him. Butler conceded, however, “I’m a blood old goat.”

Cardi Already Said in August that She Wouldn’t Let Kulture Listen to the Song

Cardi has made her feelings clear on Kulture listening to the songs just a couple of weeks after its August 7 release. Cardi told The Kyle and Jackie O Show, that she would forbid her daughter from listening to the song.

In a separate interview with Vice, Cardi B said she never expected “conservatives and Republicans were going to be talking about the song.”

She said, “I’m such a freak that I didn’t think it would be a big deal. I didn’t think people would think it was so out of this world.” Cardi B said the constant attention “makes [her] happy” and that, “They keep talking and the numbers keep going up. At the end of the day, whatever they’re saying, the numbers speak for themselves.”

