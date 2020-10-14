Cardi B Accidentally Leaks Nude Photo On Social Media

Cardi B accidentally leaked a photo of her bare chest on social media. The former Love & Hip Hop star posted and then deleted a topless picture that she said she posted by mistake on her birthday. The “Press” rapper uploaded a voice note to Twitter to share her embarrassment.

“Lord, Lord, why the f**k you have to make me so stupid and r*****ed?,” she said. “Why? Why, why, why? …You know what, I’m never going to beat myself up about it.”

The 28-year-old Bronx native said that she won’t be so highly critical of herself for making a mistake.

“I’m going to eat my breakfast, and then I’m going to go to a party because I’m not even going to think about it,” Cardi said. “I am not going to think about it, OK? Nope, no I’m not. I’m not. It is what it is. S**t happens. F**k it, it’s not even the first time. I mean, I used to f***ing be a stripper so whatever. Ay, Dios mío.”

Cardi B Said She Was In Bed With Her Estranged Husband Offset When She Posted the Photo

Cardi B revealed on Instagram that she pressed the upload button by accident while spending time with Migos rapper Offset, her estranged husband and father of her two-year-old daughter, Kulture,

“I’m leaning in the f***ing bed, right? And I’m telling Offset, ‘Yo I feel like…I’m taking the f**king picture and then I f***ing press and I see that it’s loading and I’m like ‘Oh my God! Oh my God, Offset! Oh my God, the picture’s loading,’ and he was like, ‘Whoa whoa whoa whoa whoa,'” she wrote on her Instagram story according to Stylecaster.

Cardi said she then asked Offset to see if the upload was successful and it was.

“By the time I turned my phone on and deleted that s**t, everybody and their mom saw. They were all over the internet.”

Fans Criticized Cardi B For Using the “R” Word

Fans weren’t as concerned about the leaked photo as they were about Cardi’s use of the “R” word. She received many replies from her followers asking her to refrain from using the word, citing it as hurtful and offensive.

“hi pls don’t say the r word, other than that,” one of her followers tweeted. ” [I] don’t rlly listen to ur music that much but i do [believe] in respecting other people so i hope ur doing ok, it’s no ones place to leak other people’s pics.”

When someone came to Cardi’s defense saying her intention wasn’t to be hurtful and that her use of the word was directed towards herself, another follower responded saying her use of the word was inappropriate regardless of her intention.

“[It] doesn’t matter if she wasn’t targeting anyone. the r word has been used for/against ppl with mental disabilities and ppl only use the word negatively. saying it is disrespectful. and if someone WITH a disability is telling you that word is disrespectful then they’re right.”

Take a look at some more of the tweets below.

