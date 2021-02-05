Cardi B Denies that She Ripped off Mir Fontane & Mir Pesos Song ‘Stuck’

Love & Hip Hop: New York legend Cardi B has denied that her February 2021 new release “Up” is a rip off of New Jersey-based rappers Mir Fontane and Mir Pesos’ song, “Stuck.” Cardi dropped the song on FG

There is no doubt that the choruses of the song sound similar. A lyric in Cardi’s song goes, “If it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s up, then it’s stuck.” On “Stuck,” Fontane sings, “If it’s up then it’s stuck. Up then it’s stuck, yeah.” Both lyrics are via Genius.com.

Mir Fontane Said He & Mir Pesos Previewed Their Song on August 6 2020

Cardi B – Up [Official Music Video]Cardi B – Up Stream/Download: cardib.lnk.to/CardiUp Buy the Exclusive "Up" CDs – smarturl.it/CardiBStore Subscribe for more official content from Cardi B: CardiB.lnk.to/Subscribe Follow Cardi B cardibofficial.com Twitter.com/IAmCardiB Facebook.com/IAmCardiB Instagram.com/f/iamcardib Soundcloud.com/IAmCardiB Exclusive Bardi Gang merchandise available here: smarturl.it/BardiGangMerchYT The official YouTube channel of Atlantic Records artist Cardi B. Subscribe for the latest music videos, performances, and… 2021-02-05T05:00:11Z

At 4:00 a.m. on February 5, the day of the song’s release, Mir Pesos tweeted a clip of the track while tweeting “We want money” and tagging Mir Fontane in the message. Mir Fontane tweeted the same video, which compares their song and Cardi’s, with the thinking face emoji. At the time of writing, “Up” has close to 4 million views. While “Stuck” has close to 13,000 views.

Cardi responded to that by posting a video showing her with Megan The Stallion and saying, “Up and it’s stuck. Up and it’s stuck. Up and it’s stuck. B****, it’s up and it’s stuck.” Mir Fontane got involved and said that he and Pesos previewed their track on August 6 and recorded the song “even earlier than that, Respectfully.”

Mir Pesos Says: ‘I’m From Camden. We Don’t Let S*** Slide!’

Mir Pesos x Mir Fontane – "Stuck" (Prod & DIr Wayne Campbell)Mir Pesos x Mir Fontane – "Stuck" (Prod & DIr Wayne Campbell) 2020-09-15T05:25:26Z

In response to the allegation, Cardi retweeted a clip from an Instagram Live video she did in August 2020 where she showed off some of “Up.” Mir Fontane and Mir Pesos’ song was released in September 2020. In a more lengthy explanation, Cardi said that she “avoids problems and court days.” The Bronx-native said that she would have no problem paying a fellow rapper for use of their material but maintains that she never heard the song, “Stuck.” Cardi also tweeted, “F*** the drama. Run the numbers up!!!”

Mir Pesos tweeted, “I’m from Camden!! We don’t let s*** slide.”

Cardi Recently Said She Was Heavily Influenced by Atlanta’s Hip Hop Culture on Her New Song

VideoVideo related to cardi b denies that she ripped off mir fontane & mir pesos song ‘stuck’ 2021-02-05T15:31:00-05:00

According to Genius.com, the phrase “It’s up, it’s stuck,” has previously appeared in songs from rappers such as Kevin Gates, Lil Baby, Youngboy NBA and Travis Scott who used it on the March 2020 Jackboys song, “Out West.” On February 5, Cardi said in a YouTube question and answer session that Offset and his hometown of Atlanta and city’s hip hop culture were inspirations for “Up.”

Prior to the release of “Up,” Cardi said that she had 50 songs recorded for her new album but hadn’t settled on which ones were going to make the cut. Cardi told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, “I’m just still not satisfied. If I’m not satisfied, I’m just not satisfied, but I really want to put out an album this year. I feel like I have no choice now. Now, I feel like I exceeded my limit of holding. I just need to stop with the fear.”

READ NEXT: Love & Hip-Hop Star Says This Made Her RICH During Quarantine