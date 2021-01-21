‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Frustrated She Has Cars She Can’t Drive

On Cardi B‘s 28th birthday, her husband Offset gifted her with a $300,000 Rolls Royce SUV. Since he got her a car, it was assumed that the native New Yorker had her license, but she doesn’t. On Twitter, she recently vented about the frustrations of not having a license. The “W.A.P” rapper wanted to make a 4 a.m. McDonald’s run and couldn’t.

“Just like that girl wrote a song about getting her drivers’ license Imma write a song about the struggle of not having a drivers license,” she tweeted. “I really wanted my McDonald’s at 4am last night instead of today but I couldn’t so I felt asleep hungry.”

When one of her followers responded with “Cardi you’re a millionaire you could have made it happen!!!!,” she said that money doesn’t make things so simple.

“Yea but I’m not going to call my driver at 4am like hey are you sleep? Yea I bet you are, anyways can you get up and get me a cheeseburger from McDonald’s? and the Set was knocked out! So I had no choice but to eat.”

We live so far away from all that. Every time shit be like 40 minute wait .Im not waiting that damn long.

Yea but I’m not going to call my driver at 4am like “ hey are you sleep ? Yea I bet you are,anyways can you get up and get me a cheeseburger from McDonald’s? 😩 and the Set was knocked out! So I had no choice but to eat air. https://t.co/O1QhyMPB4k — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 20, 2021

The song the Bronx, New York native is referring to is “Driver’s License” by the 17-year-old Disney star Olivia Rodrigo. Cardi’s tweet caught Rodrigo’s attention as well.

“Girl i will pick u up and take u wherever u wanna go,” she replied.

Yaaayyy !!! Let’s go to McDonald’s and get happy meals ! https://t.co/wbliGbMzfJ — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 20, 2021

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Driver’s License” is a No. 1 Hit

After “Driver’s License” was released on January 8, it was streamed over 76.1 million times and set a daily record for a non-holiday song on January 11, Billboard reported. “Driver’s License” received the most streams in a week since Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s hit “W.A.P.” Rodrigo is also the youngest artist to land atop the Billboard chart since Billie Eilish.

“We definitely had no idea how big it was going to be,” Jeremy Erlich, the co-head of music at Spotify, told the New York Times. “It just ballooned into this monster, unlike anything I’ve ever seen before. And I think unlike anything anyone’s seen before.”

On the song Rodrigo sings:

I got my driver’s license last week

Just like we always talked about

‘Cause you were so excited for me

To finally drive up to your house

But today I drove through the suburbs

Crying ’cause you weren’t around

Rodrigo currently stars in the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series as Nini Salazar-Roberts.

Cardi B Described Herself as a “Professional Passenger”

Besides her Rolls Royce SUV, Cardi B owns a Lamborghini Aventador, a Lamborghini Urus, a Mercedes Maybach, a Mercedes G Wagon, a Chevrolet Surburban and a Bentley Bentayga according to A Girl’s Guide to Cars.

When she made her first appearance on the Ellen Degeneres Show in 2018, she was pregnant with her daughter Kulture and said she wanted a Lamborghini Truck to travel in after she gave birth even though she doesn’t have a license. Shen then described herself as a “professional passenger.”

“I was so used to taking the train, that I was like what do I need a car for?,” Cardi B said about not having her license.

