Why Cardi B & Offset Are Back Together

Cardi B shared on social media why she has decided to work on her marriage with her husband, Offset. The “I Like It” rapper filed for divorce from him on September 15, 2020, but after being spotted together at her Las Vegas birthday party, where Offset gifted her a $350,000 Rolls Royce SUV, she confirmed that they are now back together. The former Love & Hip-Hop star spoke about why she took Offset back on Instagram Live.

Listen y’all, I’m just a crazy b***h. You know how I be arguing with y’all on social media? That’s exactly how we are, between me and my man. So when people be saying I be doing s**t for attention, with this and that, no, I’m just a crazy b***h. One day I’m happy, the next day I wanna beat a n***a up… I just be starting to miss [him]… It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend. And it’s really hard to have no d**k.

The Bronx native also addressed people who said she only decided to get back with her husband for materialistic reasons.

People been saying that I took him back like I’m materialistic. I do like material things, I like material things and everything, but I just didn’t… What do you want me to do? The n***a gave me a Rolls-Royce and I snub him? And I really wanted some d**k for my birthday. We’re just really typical, two young motherf****** who got married early, that’s what we are. We’re not no different than y’all f****** dysfunctional a** relationships. We’re the same way. We’re just more public.

Cardi B IG live discuss breast photo leaking, taking offset back, and birthday weekend#cardib #offset Please like, comment and Subscribe Learn how I make money from YouTube without creating my own videos 🤑 https://www.video-creatox.com/vsl?hop=youtube42 I don’t own any copyrights to any of the music played. *COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news… 2020-10-14T02:45:33Z

A source told E! Online that Offset put a lot of effort towards winning his wife back and Cardi didn’t mind it at all.

“She loves the attention from him,” the source said after her 28th birthday party. “He’s trying really hard to win her back.”

Cardi B & Offset Also Broke Up in December 2018

Cardi B and Offset also broke up in December 2018 but didn’t stay separated long. In February 2019, they attended the Superbowl and the 61st Grammy Awards together, Insider noted.

In an interview with Vogue, Cardi said that she and Offset also sought spiritual guidance to help them fix their marriage.

“I believe in forgiveness,” she said. “I prayed on it. Me and my husband, we prayed on it. We had priests come to us. And we just came to an understanding like, bro, it’s really us against the world.”

They were secretly married on September 15, 2017, which was revealed in June 2018 once their marriage license was discovered.

“There are so many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep for myself! Getting married was one of those moments!,” she wrote in a statement she posted on Twitter. “Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love we didn’t want to lose each other.”

READ NEXT: ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Puts Megan Thee Stallion on Blast