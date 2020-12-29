Cardi B Sends Out Threatening Tweets to New Target

Love & Hip-Hop: New York Cardi B, who has already had beefs with Nicki Minaj, Tomi Lahren and Candace Owens, has a new target in the shape of Peppa Pig.

Cardi, 29, unleashed her anger on Twitter toward Peppa Pig on December 28. The Bronx-native rapper said that the show has inspired her daughter, Kulture, to stomp in puddles every time she sees them. Cardi said, “My baby been watching peppa pig and now Everytime she sees a wetpuddle she wants to stomp on top of it.” The result is that the adorable 2-year-old is “f****** up her Uggs.” Cardi told Peppa Pig to “count your f*****’ days.”

Although Cardi is definitely tough, according to one profile, Peppa Pig stands at an impressive 7-foot-1 inches, despite being just six years old.

A Cardi Superfan Made a Video Showing Kulture as Peppa Pig

A Cardi superfan paid tribute to the tweet by superimposing Kulture’s face on Peppa Pig’s body for a puddle stomping video. Another fan chimed in to say that she blames Peppa Pig for her son’s fake British accent.

“Muddy Puddles” is a regular feature on Peppa Pig’s show with characters shown jumping around in the muddy water. The first episode of the show is titled, “Muddy Puddles.” Peppa Pig has been known to say, “I love muddy puddles.”

NBC Today’s Jenna Bush Hager complained in 2017 that her daughter, Mila, was also a huge fan of jumping into muddy puddles. Peppa Pig shouldered the blame for that messy child too.

Cardi Is Not the First Rapper to Feud With Peppa Pig

Bizarrely, Cardi is not the first rapper to feud with Peppa Pig. In 2019, Iggy Azalea tweeted her outrage that her album, In My Defense, was to be released on the same day as Peppa Pig’s debut album. Azalia had a simple demand to squash the beef, that Peppa Pig collaborates Australia-born rapper. Azalea said that if Peppa refused her offer, the British children’s entertainer would end up as part of a “special breakfast,” according to Billboard.

Cardi’s Attacks on Peppa Pig Come Just After She Settled a Mega Lawsuit

Cardi’s attack on Peppa Pig comes just after she tweeted that it was “good to be free” after her mega lawsuit involving her former manager, Shaft, was settled. Shaft sued Cardi for $10 million claiming that she broke a contract she had with him. Shaft alleged that it was his team who created her breakout song, “Bodak Yellow,” and that it was his influence that saw her get cast on Love & Hip-Hop: New York.

Cardi B countered by suing Shaft for $15 million alleging that the contract she signed with him was unfair. The rapper said that the contract saw Shaft seeking control over all aspects of her life including her relationship with Offset. The documents in the case were originally obtained by AllHipHop.com.

