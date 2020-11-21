WATCH: Cardi B’s Daughter Interrupts Her Sexy Video

Cardi B was trying to be sexy on Instagram but her young daughter Kulture had other plans. While she is making sexy poses for the camera in a cleavage-revealing, deep cut top, her facial expression changes. We then hear her two-year-old toddler calling her name and then appearing in the camera’s shot.

“I can’t even be sexy In peace,” the “W.A.P” rapper captioned the video.

Kulture, who Cardi shares with her husband Offset of the rap trio the Migos, turned two on July 10, 2020. Besides having her pose in a Balenciaga outfit for a photo shoot, her parents celebrated by throwing her a L.O.L Surprise-themed birthday party full of treats, balloons, play areas, a feast with a black, white, pink and polka dot decor.

Cardi B Returned to Twitter

After deactivating her Twitter account in October, she returned to the social media platform on November 18, 2020. When she exited Twitter, she said she was fed up with her fans being so invasive regarding her personal life.

“A whole bunch of 15-year-olds telling me how to live my life like I’m mother****ing Ariana Grande or something…like I came from Disney or something,” she said in an Instagram video explaining her exit. “I’m so tired that because of y’all I’ve gotta continuously explain myself,” she continued.

The former Love & Hip Hop star also expressed being frustrated with the way fans had been commenting on her marriage.

“I’m so tired that because of y’all I’ve gotta continuously explain myself,” she added. “I didn’t put my divorce out there, a f***ing court clerk put it out there. And because people are making rumors up, ‘Oh, this guy has a girl pregnant,’ this and that, I have to address it.”

Cardi also said she didn’t appreciate her fans harassing Offset on Twitter after their separation was publicized.

“You guys want to be harassing this n****. Bro, if I work things out, why are you going to this n****’s Twitter to harass him? That s*** don’t make no f***ing sense…Offset is not the only f***ing problem that I deal with,” Cardi said. “To be honest with you, my marriage is one of the least worries that I have right now…I love my fans and I’m thankful and I’m grateful for everything you do, but some of you really be acting like I sleep with y’all.”

That wasn’t the first time the Bronx, New York rapper took a break from social media. She also deactivated her Instagram account in February 2019 after she won Best Rap Album at the Grammys.

Cardi B Was Recently Named Billboard’s Woman of the Year

Cardi B will be honored this year by Billboard. She will be honored with the Woman of the Year for 2020 award at the Women in Music event, which will be streamed on December 10.

“Thank you Billboard!,” she captioned the congratulatory post on Instagram. “Now I can bring up the stats but that will take me all day. B**** broke records! Thank you BARDIGANG with out y’all encouraging while the world was against me and criticizing every move I wouldn’t have gotten here everyday and use my voice for a change.”

Cardi caught wind that haters felt that she didn’t deserve the honor and she made sure to address the backlash in the same post where she celebrated her latest achievement.

“You know, the one that sold the most, the one that streamed the most,” she said in the video when she explained why she did deserve the honor. “The one that had Republicans crying on Fox News about it. The one that’s about to be six-times platinum in, like, three months. The one that had your grandma popping her p**** on TikTok. Yeah, b****, that one.”

READ NEXT: ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Confronts Men Suspected of Pursuing Underaged Girl