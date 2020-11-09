This Love & Hip Hop Star Designed Their Own Sneaker

Cardi B has partnered with Reebok to release her own sneaker. She’s not only the face of the collection but she also collaborated with the company to design two new sneakers for the Cardi B Club C Sneaker Collection.

The collection promises a sneaker that has “candy-coated details, chunky stacked soles, stunt-worthy shine and peak level drama.”

“Cardi B always brings the heat,” read the Reebok website. “She brings it from the beats to the streets in these signature Club C shoes for women. They take design cues from high fashion, streetwear and Cardi’s personality to create a stand-out style. High shine patent leather and an exaggerated height represent her place in the industry. A see-through midsole and outsole symbolizes Cardi’s realness and openness.”

Sizes are available for all ages and prices range from $45 to $100. Fleece hoodies, face masks and t-shirts are also available. See the full collection here.

On November 8, 2020, the “WAP” rapper received a special delivery in a B-shaped, snakeskin package from Reebok where she got to see the sneakers in person for the first time via a pink fur carpet.

“Wow! I love my @Reebok collab packaging,” she captioned the video on Instagram. “I never seen it in person.

The collection will be dropping on November 13, 2020.

Cardi B Signed a Reebok Deal in 2018

The former Love & Hip Hop star inked a deal with Reebok in 2018 when she became the face of their Aztrek sneaker and apparel, Page Six reported.

For a collaboration for her own sneaker, she decided to go with Reebok once again.

“It started with advertisements and I just loved what they brought to the table,” the 28-year-old rapper told Footwear News about her relationship with Reebok. “I love that they saw my ideas. When I went to their headquarters in Boston they welcomed me. It was freezing that day and I just had a such a good experience and I thought, ‘Why not?’ I didn’t want to team up with someone who doesn’t care about my vision and just the product [but Reebok did].”

Cardi B’s Fashion Nova Collection Sold Out in One Day

This isn’t Cardi B’s first time diving into fashion. In 2018, she partnered with Fashion Nova to release her own collection. It was a huge hit with the Bardi Gang because it sold out immediately. Vox reported that the collection, which comprised of 82 pieces, was sold out minutes after it was released.

After the success of two collections with the brand, they collaborated again in April to offer $1,000 every hour to those significantly affected the COVID-19 pandemic through “Fashion Nova Cares With Cardi B.”

“People are struggling to pay rent, buy food, medicine and other essentials for themselves and their families,” Richard Saghian, founder and CEO of Fashion Nova said in an official statement. . We all feel compassion and concern for those affected by the coronavirus. Fashion Nova Cares with Cardi B will provide people with necessary relief to help them get through this crisis. As a community-driven brand, we are inspired by the kindness and generosity of others and we wanted to do our part to help those in need.”

READ NEXT: Love & Hip Hop Star Helps Stalking Victim Via Social Media