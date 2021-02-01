Cardi B Comes For Twitter Troll After Livestream

Cardi B had no time for a Twitter troll who attacked her following an Instagram livestream. The troll later switched their account to private.

In a now-deleted tweet, the user, Shawtyknowfiyah, wrote, “Cardi want that shaderoom press. I don’t care what y’all say she got that movie coming out & they posted that.” In January 2021, Cardi announced that she was cast in the lead of a movie Assisted Living that is due for later in 2021.

Cardi Told the Troll: ‘I’m Growing & I’m a Business’

I just went on live for 2 minutes and got 105K views put a record 6 months ago went number 1 and still charting. I don’t need press but I’m not going to be immature anymore & have problems wit people about old s***. I’m growing and I’m a business.

Cardi responded to Shawtyknowfiyah by saying:

Cardi did take the time to retweet a positive message from a follower who wrote, “Cardi got 100k within 10 seconds on her ig live, THATS WHAT YOU CALL IMPACT.”

In Teasing Her Announcement, Cardi Included the Indian Song ‘Kaliyon Ka Chaman’

I got a announcement to make tomorrow 📢 pic.twitter.com/5pVtJShEgg — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 1, 2021

Cardi posted a teaser to her fans on the night of January 31 to tell them that an announcement was coming. That led to the phrase “CARDI IS COMING” trending on Twitter. According to Yahoo India, the music featured in the background was Hindi song Kaliyon Ka Chaman. The Yahoo India article pointed out that Cardi recently heaped praise on the Netflix movie White Tiger, which is set in India. Cardi tweeted, “White tiger is such a great movie. I was crying and angry watching it.” One of the film’s stars, Priyanka Chopra replied to Cardi saying, “Thank you, so happy you enjoyed it (sic).”

Cardi Has Also Been Out There Defending Chloe Bailey

Cardi’s other business on Twitter saw her retweet a message in support of Chloe Bailey. Cardi retweeted a message that read, “God ain’t give Chloe Bailey that body for her to post neck up selfies. Jeanskirt Twitter is just gonna have to DEAL.” Bailey, 22, attracted criticism from Twitter users after she posted her version of the “Buss It” challenge on Instagram. The “Buss It” challenge is a reference to Texas rapper Erica Banks’ song.

the way y’all disrespected chloe bailey enough to have her address her being herself on live is sad, thank god she’s secure with herself and only doing it FOR herself. pic.twitter.com/3dgtws7qvp — christianˣ (@UNGODLYERA) February 1, 2021

In response, Bailey released a tearful Instagram video in which she said, “For every woman out there, don’t change who you are to make society feel comfortable. And I’m telling myself that’s not what I’m going to do, and even when I posted the video yesterday, I was posting it because I was saging and doing palo santo, and I was like, ‘Let’s spread positive vibes.’”

