Cardi B Says Trump Supporters Threatened To Burn Down Her House

Cardi B has been vocal about being a democrat since the nominees began campaigning for the 2020 election. She was an avid supporter of former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders but once he decided to no longer run for president, she supported the official candidates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Afterit was announced that Biden and Harris won the election on November 7, 2020, the “Money” rapper took to Instagram to express her excitement about the victory.

While rejoicing, she also spoke about the harassment she has received from Trump supporters via social media. She said they were “getting out of line” and “becoming real bullies” and even tried to scare her sister, Hennessy Carolina, off of the beach this summer and broke a pole on her husband Offset’s car. Cardi also said things got so bad that one social media user that claimed they were a Trump supporter threatened to burn her house down.

“It got to a point that a Trump supporter with so many followers was trying to send people to burn down my motherf****** house to loot my house. Y’all got out of control…I’m ready for a change.”

Besides promising to personally hold Biden accountable if she doesn’t see change, the Bronx, New York native also encouraged followers to be patient with Biden when he takes office because progress takes time.

“It’s gonna take time. Things are not going to happen in a month, two months, three months but it’s going to f******* happen.”

Cardi B Was Confident That Joe Biden & Kamala Harris Would Win the Election

As votes were being counted, Cardi B said that she was confident Biden and Harris were going to come out victorious.

“I haven’t been fussing cause I know deep down we finna win. BIDENxKamala,” she captioned her post. which featured a video of Harris dancing to her song “I Like It” from her debut album, Invasion of Privacy.

Earlier in the election, however, the 28-year-old was getting nervous at the sight of some of the states turning red. To convey how much of a nervous wreck she was, she uploaded a video to Instagram of her puffing three cigarettes at once.

The night before Election Day, she uploaded an encouraging video for voters to help them prepare for Election Day, telling them what attire they should wear, to come with their phones charged and to not become weary of any long lines at the polls. She also spoke about her voting experience, calling it “easy peasy.”

Cardi B Was Disappointed When Bernie Sanders Dropped Out of the Presidential Race

During a chat on her Instagram Live with Bernie Sanders back in April, the “WAP” rapper expressed being disappointed that Sanders was no longer running for president. She also told him that she was skeptical about Biden but needed to do more research about him.

“One thing is, like the youth, they don’t really rock with Joe Biden because he’s conservative,” Cardi said according to the Washington Post.

Sanders then assured her that Biden was the best candidate.

“He’s moving in the right direction on immigration reform. I think you will be pleased with what he has to say,” Sanders replied. “I think you’ll be hearing him make some pretty strong statements about the need for criminal justice reform, to make sure we aren’t throwing young people into jail, and getting them the education and the jobs they need.” She also explained why she was not a supporter of the current president, Donald Trump.