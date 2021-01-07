Cardi B Compares Police Treatment of MAGA Supporters to Black Lives Matter Protesters

Cardi B’s name became a trending topic on Twitter following the raid and occupation of the U.S. Capitol building by Donald Trump supporters.

On January 6, following a speech by President Donald Trump outside of the United States Capitol, supporters of the president stormed the building and remained inside for hours. Four people were pronounced dead following the incident including Ashli Babbitt, who was shot dead inside of the Capitol. The raid disrupted a joint session of Congress. The session was to affirm the victory of President-elect Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

Cardi Feels the Entire Event Was ‘Ironic’

The Love & Hip-Hop: New York icon called the whole situation “ironic” on Twitter adding that those involved in the raid “weren’t people just wild animals in the summer for demanding justice now?” Cardi followed that up by saying that, “Protesters were getting called animals, looters, thugs for rioting and protesting over JUSTICE & EQUALITY by the same people that are out today doing the same s*** over ABSOLUTELY NOTHING!”

Cardi’s Former ‘Love & Hip-Hop: New York’ Co-Stars Had Plenty to Say on the Incident

Ohh FYI this is the Capitol when they thought maybe possibly some black & brown people might act up pic.twitter.com/EVzTdbed2q — Rich Dollaz (@richdollaz) January 6, 2021

While Cardi’s former Love & Hip-Hop: New York co-star Rich Dollaz retweeted the message, “We’re not asking you to shoot them like you shoot us. We’re asking you to NOT shoot us like you don’t shoot them.” Dollaz former love-interest, Mariahlynn, tweeted a message, “F*** Trump, F*** the GOP, F*** Proud Boys, and most importantly, f*** you if you support any of them.”

Conservative Icon Tomi Lahren Got Dragged by Other ‘Love & Hip-Hop’ Personalities

Love & Hip-Hop: New York bffs Cyn Santana and Jonathan Fernandez both dragged conservative icon Tomi Lahren by bringing up an old tweet of hers. On November 3, the day of the 2020 election, Lahren tweeted, “If

@realDonaldTrump were to lose (he won’t) his supporters will go to work tomorrow just as we do everyday. When Biden loses, his “supporters” will likely loot and riot. Tells you everything you need to know! #Trump2020.” Fernandez commented on the message, “Well this didn’t age well, did it Tomi?” Santana meanwhile tweeted this:

Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood’s Masika Kalysha joined in the fun with Lahren by suggesting that those who were involved in looting during the summer of 2020 were, “@jakepaul and your cousins.” A reference to the YouTube star being charged with misdemeanor trespassing after a video emerged apparently showing Paul being part of the looting of a mall in Arizona. Kalysha also commented on the events saying, “Somethin stinks… smells like white privilege and b******* outside.”

Keely Hill of Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta had a simple message for President Donald Trump, “YOU’RE FIRED.” Hill also pondered to her followers, “Name a place with tighter security than the Capitol building? Here I’ll go first… MAGIC CITY.”

