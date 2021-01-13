Cardi B Reveals the Total Cost of ‘WAP’ Music Video

Love & Hip-Hop: New York legend Cardi B told her Twitter followers how much the music video for “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion cost.

Cardi told her Twitter followers in the early hours of January 13 that the entire video cost her $1 million to make. The Bronx rapper said that $100,000 went on COVID-19 testing alone.

The Video for ‘Bodak Yellow’ Cost Far Less Than the ‘WAP’ Clip

Cardi began by tweeting about the paltry cost of the video for her breakout hit “Bodak Yello” which came to a mere $15,000. Cardi said the idea for the video came while she was in Dubai and she had to bring a videographer out to the United Arab Emirates. When a fan commented, “Girl, that’s a lot.” Cardi said that the $15,000 dropped for that video, was nothing compared to the million dollars that went on the “WAP” video.

Cardi went on to say that the video for her song “Be Careful” cost around $200,000, “Bartier Cardi” was in the $150,000 ballpark while “Lick” cost around $15,000.

Cardi Said She Paid Out of Pocket for the Video for ‘Lick’

For the “Lick” video, Cardi said that she had to pay out of pocket because she did not want to look like a small artist next to her other half, Offset, who had a $40,000 wardrobe allowance for his videos. Cardi also said that she was not pleased with the video’s setting in a casino inside of a Holiday Inn in New Jersey.

During the Video for ‘Taki Taki,’ Cardi Said DJ Snake Made Her Feel Like a ‘Comfy Princess’

Cardi had a more positive experience on the shoot for “Taki Taki.” Cardi said that her collaborator DJ Snake “made sure [she] felt like a comfy princess.” The song was Cardi’s first music video shoot following the birth of her daughter, Kulture. She said, “It was my first music video after giving birth and my body was so skinny. I felt like it was my first day back at school.”

Cardi Said She Did Not Feel Sexy During the Shoot for ‘Bartier Cardi’

While Cardi experienced shooting a video while pregnant for the song “Bartier Cardi.” Cardi said that she did her best to conceal the fact that she was had a burgeoning pregnancy belly. Cardi added, “I felt uncomfortable in the car cause I really wanted to be sexy with Offset but I was looking very pregnant so I didn’t feel sexy. I was looking fat.” Cardi tweeted that she had a similar experience while shooting the video for “I Like it.” Cardi said that she was “extremely annoyed” during the shoot as she was “pregnant and hot” as well as the paparazzi “being so annoying and rude.”

‘WAP’ Is Never Out of the News

The song “WAP” rarely seems to be out of the news. Earlier in January 2021, Cardi attracted criticism after she turned off the song during a social media video when her daughter entered the room. The critics joined Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler, 71, and conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, 36, as those who have problems with the song’s lyrical content.

