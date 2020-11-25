Cardi B Reveals the Reason ‘WAP’ Was Not Nominated for a Grammy

Cardi B said in an Instagram Live video that she did no submit “WAP” for a Grammy because she has not completed her new album yet. Within the first week of its release, “WAP” was streamed 93 million times and topped music charts across the world.

The 2021 Grammy nominations were announced on Tuesday, November 24. Shortly afterward, Cardi went live on Instagram to tell her fans, “Stop playing with me. Like I said, I never pressed for a Grammy, but y’all are not gonna take away something that I know that I worked my ass off that I deserve.”

Beyonce and Taylor Swift lead the way in the 2021 Grammy nominations. Cardi’s partner on “WAP” Megan Thee Stallion received five nominations, including several for her Beyonce collaboration, “Savage,” reports Buzzfeed. Those nominations mark the first time Megan Thee Stallion has been nominated for a Grammy award. She’s nominated for Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song. The Houston native celebrated her nominations by offering money via the Cash App to her fans on Twitter. Megan’s album Good News was not eligible as it was released well after the August 31 deadline.

Cardi Said that She May Have Submitted the Song for a Grammy if She Hadn’t Already Won in 2019

Cardi said that if she was “pressed” for a Grammy she would have submitted the song but she wants to wait for her album to be released. Cardi said that she has been working on the album for two years and that she believes the record is “so good.” Cardi said that she regards some of the songs as being “so emotional” because some were recorded during the COVID quarantine. Cardi “I’m not gonna keep doing this s*** constantly because y’all are upset. Y’all cannot take my success.”

In 2019, Cardi won Best Rap Album for her debut effort “Invasion of Privacy.” Cardi’s claims were backed by her label Atlantic Records who told The Hollywood Reporter that they are working a campaign for next year when the former Love & Hip-Hop New York star’s new album is released.

The Grammy nominations came a day after Cardi became the first person to win favorite song in the rap/hip-hop category at the American Music Awards for the second time in her career. Cardi is the first artist to achieve this feat.

Cardi Was Not Impressed With Wiz Khalifa Tweets Following the Announcement of the Nominations

Wiz Khalifa was one of the many who offered his opinions about the Grammy nominations on Twitter. When the Show and Prove rapper retweeted a message that read, “Cardi winning a Grammy when Nicki Minaj didn’t is the biggest proof that they don’t know a s*** bout music.” Wiz added, “Most self-made artists have this problem.” Around the same time, Cardi tweeted, “I don’t understand why n***** entertain tweets that pit successful women against each other? Ya not tired of that? Specially when ya was rooting hard when a bitch was at the bottom.” Wiz retweeted another message from Cardi adding, “I still support u. Nothings changed. Your self made in my book as well.”

READ NEXT: Former Fans Want TikTok Star Canceled Over ‘Racist’ Video – Watch it Here