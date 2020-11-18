‘Love & Hip-Hop’ Star Will Be Named as Billboard’s Woman of the Year at ‘Women in Music’ Event

Cardi B will be named as Billboard’s Woman of the Year for 2020 at the Women in Music event to be held on December 10.

According to Billboard’s official Twitter account, the Woman of the Year award is given “to an act whose music, performances, cultural influence and activism defined this year.” The event, which will be hosted by Teyana Taylor, will be streamed here at 8 p.m. Eastern on December 10.

In addition to Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez will be honored with the Icon Award, an award previously given to Aretha Franklin, Cyndi Lauper and Alanis Morissette. Dua Lipa will receive the Powerhouse Award, the prize given to “an act whose music dominated streaming, sales and radio this year.” The Rising Star award will be given to Chloe x Halle while the legendary Dolly Parton will receive the Hitmaker Award, an “honor [that] recognizes a songwriter whose compositions have significantly impacted culture,” according to the magazine’s website.

According to Billboard, In a Year Like No Other ‘Cardi B Continued to Thrive’

The press release on the awards describes 2020 as a “year unlike any other” but despite everything “Cardi B has continued to thrive with her Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper “WAP,” a brand-new Reebok collection and her political activism.” Cardi B thanked Billboard for the award on Instagram saying:

Thank you Billboard!Now I can bring up the stats but that will take me all day 😉Bitch broke records!Thank you BARDIGANG with out y’all encouraging while the world 🌍 was against me and criticizing every move I wouldn’t have gotten here everyday and use my voice for a change.

The Award Comes Shortly After Cardi’s Partner in Crime Megan Thee Stallion Was Named as Rapper of the Year by GQ Magazine

Cardi B’s partner in crime on “WAP,” Megan Thee Stallion, was also honored in November 2020 as she was named as the Rapper of the Year and the cover star of GQ magazine’s end-of-year issue. The feature of Megan Thee Stallion describes “WAP,” as “a p****-exalting anthem that now has a historic place in the annals of timeless f*** tracks.”

In her interview, Megan Thee Stallion also spoke about defending “WAP” against conservative critics. The rapper said:

I saw somebody…some Republican lady, you know how they be. Some goddamn Republican lady, like, “This is a terrible example.” And I was like, ‘Girl, you literally had to go to YouTube or to your Apple Music to go listen to this song in its entirety. How are you in your Republican world even finding your way over here to talk about this? You must not have noooo WAP if you’re mad at this song.’

Previously, the song has also come under criticism from Black Sabbath member Geezer Butler and singer CeeLo Green. While Cardi B said in an August 2020 interview with Vice that the constant criticism of the song made her “happy.” The Bronx-born rapper said, “They keep talking and the numbers keep going up. At the end of the day, whatever they’re saying, the numbers speak for themselves.”

The Pair Also Received the ‘Collaboration of the Year’ Award at the 2020 People’s Choice Awards

On November 15, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion won the Collaboration of the Year award at the 2020 People’s Choice Awards. Cardi B lost out on Female Artist of the Year to Ariana Grande and Song of 2020 and Music Video of 2020 to BTS’s “Dynamite.”

Arguably the greatest honor the pair received also came on November 15 when Hollywood A-lister Jack Black showed off his “WAP” dance moves while cavorting in a pair of red Speedos.

