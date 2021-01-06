Cardi B Angry Over How Her WWE Debut Went Down

Love & Hip-Hop: New York legend Cardi B told WWE owner Vince McMahon to “count his days” after she was namechecked on the January 4 episode of Raw.

In the episode, WWE superstar Angel Garza attempted to give Torrie Wilson a rose. Wilson got rid of Garza by saying that Cardi was with Kendall Jenner and Ariana Grande were in an adjacent room and he should introduce himself. Wilson added that it was Cardi who was looking especially good. Apparently, Cardi was the segment trending on Twitter and immediately went for the WWE’s owner Vince McMahon.

Cardi Said She Was Too Young to Experience The Rock but Showed Love for John Cena & Trish Stratus

Wait what’s going on ? People keep tagging me in WWE stuff ? — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021

Cardi tweeted, “WWWWTTTTFFFFFFFFF ….😩😂😂😂😂This is not how my wwe debut was supposed to be ! Vince McMahon COUNT YOUR F***** DAYS !!!!

Cardi was asked about her WWE fandom with one asking if she had love for Duane “The Rock” Johnson. The Bronx-native said that she was bit too young to have experienced The Great One, but she showed love for iconic superstars such as John Cena, Dave Bautista, Triple H, Eddie Guerrero and Trish Stratus.

It was WWE Hall of Famer Stratus who retweeted Cardi’s message with a tweet that read, “Cardi knows.” That message went down pretty well with the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker. Cardi responded by saying, “Wow what a great night for me! I remember your first debut with the two dudes you used to be with! Just wow! OMMMMMMMGGGGGG!!!!! ***** I’m gagging!!!! I’m so hype!!!”

When Cardi opined about a current female WWE star, Sasha Banks, saying, “I like her a lot!!” Banks responded, “I love you.”

Cardi Did Not React Well When Lacey Evans Brought Up Her Feud With Nicki Minaj

Things took a more negative turn when Lacey Evans chimed in to bring up Cardi’s real-life feud with fellow New York rapper Nicki Minaj. Evans said, “Careful what you wish for ya nasty…we aren’t @NICKIMINAJ. You’ll get sent home with more than a busted eye.” According to a now-deleted tweet from Cardi that Evans posted on her Instagram page, the rapper said, “A white woman can’t never put fear on me sweetie…Got me f***** up. I was showing love to WWE the whole night yesterday I don’t where the f*** you came from with your unnecessary b*******.”

VideoVideo related to cardi b angry over how her wwe debut went down 2021-01-06T14:25:03-05:00

Evans responded to Cardi’s new threat by saying, “Aww bless your heart! @iamcardib U got it all wrong. I heard DEBUT and was giving you a friendly heads up! But since you wanna be a bad ass… keep me in mind when/if you show up to @WWE. Ill kick your ass while listening to your music.”

Heavy has reached out to Lacey Evans and the WWE for any more information about Cardi’s possible involvement in professional wrestling in the future.

READ NEXT: Love & Hip-Hop Star Says This Made Her RICH During Quarantine