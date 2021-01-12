Instagram Model Says Offset Paid for Her to Have an Abortion

Celina Powell, the Instagram model who claims to have had relations with Odell Beckham, Snoop Dogg, Aaron Carter and Eminem, says that Offset paid for her to have an abortion. Heavy has reached out to Powell for further comment on the allegations.

In addition to her celebrity conquests, Powell is also known for her triple-X rated Twitter account. In her bio section, Powell says, “Stalk me, I like it.” Powell gives her location as “with ya favorite rapper.” Like many Love & Hip-Hop stars, Powell also has an OnlyFans page. In that bio section, Powell refers to herself as, “Ya favorite hoe.” Powell says in the description that she has slept with NBA and NFL players as well as rappers.

Powell Says Offset Paid Her $50,000 in Order for Her to Have an Abortion

On January 11, Powell posted a video on TikTok saying that Offset, Eminem, Jason Derulo and Gucci Mane all “made” her get abortions. In the caption, Powell wrote, “Comment which one I should have kept.” Powell later posted another video showing a hugely redacted cease and desist letter that included her name alongside Offset’s real name, Kiari Cephus. The video was posted in response to a user who asked for proof of the allegations. In the caption for that video, Powell wrote, “When Offset paid me $50k to abort it.”

The letter was later published in its entirety by The Shade Room.

Cardi B Has Brought Powell’s Previous Admissions that She Made Up the Pregnancy

CLAPBACK: Cardi B reacts to viral TikTok where Celina Powell claims Offset paid her $50,000 for an ab*rtion. Cardi says “You must be new on social media.” Celina was confronted on TV for fabricating this story in the past. pic.twitter.com/BpRpE9KYQu — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 12, 2021

Cardi has already responded to Powell’s new allegations, which were first made in 2017. Cardi tweeted a screenshot of a Google search showing headlines in which Powell allegedly said that the Offset pregnancy rumors were not true. Powell tweeted a response to Cardi’s tweet saying that she was being “dragged” by the former Love & Hip-Hop: New York star. Powell also tweeted that despite the shade from Cardi, she still loved her and was having a great day.

Powell went on to say, “I’m getting dragged for s*** that happened 2 years ago.. both drake and cardi b happened two years ago… thank God he’s giving me something to laugh at instead of being sad today.”

Powell Said that She Lied About Being Pregnant With Offset’s Baby in Order to Make an Ex-Boyfriend Jealous

WHY I LIED ABOUT BEING PREGNANT WITH OFFSETS BABY | CELINA POWELLTHE REAL REASON WHY I FAKED A PREGNANCY WITH OFFSET & WHY CARDI B HATES ME!! __________________________________________________________________________________ Business email • celinaapowell@gmail.com Follow me Instagram • celinaapowellxo Twitter • xocelinapowell Snapchat• xocelinaa187 ———————————————————————- Intro made by @arcani 2019-03-14T23:29:58Z

In a 2019 video, Powell said that she lied about being pregnant with Offset’s child in order to make an ex-boyfriend jealous after she saw him with another man. Powell said that she borrowed a friend’s sonogram in order to add more credibility to the ruse. Powell earlier apologized to Cardi in 2018 while appearing on Akademiks’ Instagram page. Powell said at the time that she was sorry to Cardi for pretending to pregnant with Offset’s baby.

To My Unborn Child, I'm Sorry I Failed You… 2021-01-11T18:21:43Z

Around the same time as the TikTok video, Powell uploaded a video to her YouTube account titled, “To My Unborn Child, I’m Sorry I Failed You…” In the emotional video, Powell speaks candidly about having an abortion but does not mention the baby’s father by name.

