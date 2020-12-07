‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Reveals Near Death Experience

A former Love & Hip Hop star opened up about a near death experience. Chrissy Monroe, who starred on season seven of Love & Hip Hop: New York, posted a picture of her in a hospital bed on Instagram and shared that in October she was hospitalized due to a blood clot, had to have five surgeries in five days and was in a medically induced coma.

October 2nd 2020. 👎 You can completely see the light gone from my eyes. I was actually expecting to die, but was not ready, there were still places I wanted to see and things I still wanted to try.Yet the worst was about to come: 5 surgeries in 5 days and then a medically induced coma.😭The Priest even came ,I don’t even remember ,but he left me a pink rosary on my bed. 📿 For the 1st time in my life I was afraid. Something I have never felt because I always knew I had things under control, but this time due to a blood clot that I didn’t know I had, my life was now in the hands of other people!! 😭 Surgeons ,doctors and nurses !!I had to give up all of my own will and keep praying to God for things to come out OK and to let me live if that was what was meant for me.🙏

In October, Monroe was posting videos and photos from the hospital. On October 7, she revealed she had the multiple surgeries due to the blood clots and also made it clear in the video that she didn’t have COVID-19.

Monroe Said Hospitalization Was Filled With “Loneliness” & “Fear”

Monroe also shared how scary and lonely the experience was. Her father, who had dementia, passed away earlier this year, according to her social media, and she doesn’t have much family accept her mother, who she described as “evil” and “hateful” in her post. She said in her post that when doctors told her friend to alert her family, she didn’t have anyone to call.

I fought the pain, the loneliness and fear. 👊 The saddest part was when they asked Dawn to call a family member and she told them, she has none.🤷🏼‍♀️ I have spent countless holidays alone since childhood and have been used to it, that is nothing to me but this really woke me up because what if I didn’t make it? Who would have taken care of my pets? Who would have gotten all of my things that I worked so hard for? 💰💎The smartest thing I’ve done is kept a life insurance policy on myself for as long as I can remember. I don’t ever want to have to be somebody’s go fund me donation.💯 I also came home and created a will to make sure my assets go to the people who were really there for me and they know who they are. ❤ My worst nightmare would have been my evil hateful mother coming up here and taking everything !!She was the one who texted me “karma is a b****” while I was laying there on my deathbed.🖕 My health is #1, material s*** does not matter, but proper planning is important especially if you have children. People keep insurance on their cell phones but won’t keep it on their life? I’ve never understood this. This was a major wake up call for me 🙏I am completely humbled and a much nicer person and more loving overall. 😇 Every second counts now ! I’m getting better by the day thank God he pulled me through to even write this post.

On October 15, she revealed she was home recovering in a post.

“Still home on bed rest healing ,not allowed to drive or do too much but extremely grateful to be home instead of the hospital!!!,” she wrote. “I can’t wait to get glamorous and dressed up again!! 💋Almost dying has really humbled me and I’m taking nothing or anyone for granted whatsoever.”

