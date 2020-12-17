‘Bad Girls Club’ Stars May Be Casted on ‘Love & Hip Hop’

Even though Love & Hip Hop is on hiatus indefinitely due to the COVID-19 crisis, there are moves being made regarding the cast of one of the franchises. According to The Jasmine Brand, Shannade and Shannon Clermont, known as The Clermont Twins, may be added to the cast of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood. The twins, who have 1.6 million followers on Instagram, have not confirmed or denied these reports.

The Clermont Twins became known after starring on the 14th season of Bad Girls Club. After exiting the show, they maintained their fame via social media and modeling gigs, including the Yeezy Season Six campaign, Billboard noted. They also appeared in the music video for Nicki Minaj’s “Good Form” in 2018.

The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood cast includes Ray J and his now estranged wife Princess Love, Lyrica Anderson and her husband A1 whose marriage is also rocky, Paris Phillips, Zell Swag, Teairra Mari, Apryl Jones, J-Boog and Fizz of former group B2K, Apple Watts, Yo-Yo, Mister Ray, Brittany B and Moniece Slaughter who won’t be returning for season seven.

Shannade Clermont Was Convicted of Wire Fraud in 2019

One of the twins gained notoriety after facing criminal charges back in 2018. According to the Associated Press, Shannade Clermont was charged with wire fraud, access device fraud and aggravated identity theft in July 2018 after being accused of using the debit card of a deceased man, whom she knew due to a “prostitution date” in January 2017, to send money to herself. The man was found dead the day after their date, Associated Press noted. She was accused of using $20,000 after obtaining it from his debit card to pay her bills, rent, purchase clothes and buy plane tickets. She was also accused of using a fake email address to wire the money to herself.

In 2019, she was convicted and sentenced to a year in prison after pleading guilty to one count of felony wire fraud, Complex reported.

“Former reality TV ‘Bad Girl’ Shannade Clermont lived up to her on-screen persona, as she admitted to stealing the debit card information from a man she visited for a prostitution date in his Manhattan apartment,” U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said in a statement regarding her sentencing. “When the man died of an overdose, instead of notifying the authorities or calling for help, Clermont callously chose to use the man’s debit card information to make tens of thousands of dollars in illegal purchases. As Shannade Clermont has now learned, her real-life bad behavior has real-life consequences, and has now landed her in federal prison.”

She was also sentenced to three years probation upon release and ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution. During her sentencing, Judge Naomi Buchwald slammed Clermont, Bossip reported.

“When faced with a real test of character, she close to leave (the victim’s) apartment with his debit card information without calling 911,” Judge Buchwald told Clermont. “No foundation, established after her arrest, can account for that lack of character.”

She turned herself into the Dublin Federal Correctional Institute outside of Oakland, CA in June 2019, according to Bossip. Shannon Clermont revealed that her sister was released in March 2020 after she uploaded a video of her leaving prison and boarding a bus.

