‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Blasted for Voting for Donald Trump

A former Love & Hip Hop star is being blasted for choosing to be a supporter of president Donald Trump. In a trailer for Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta, Deb Antney, the mother of Waka Flocka Flame, told her cast mates that she was a Trump supporter.

“I f*** with Trump,” Antney said in the trailer.

This is a stance that didn’t sit well with her co-stars. The cast includes Waka Flocka Flame, his wife Tammy Rivera, Bow Wow, Da Brat, Jhonni Blaze and Masika Kalysha.

“I would hate to have to disown my own mother in law,” Antney’s daughter-in-law Tammy Rivera said in the trailer for the upcoming season.

Da Brat is seen in the trailer telling Antney “I don’t want to be your friend” while Leanne “Lelee” Lyons says “You’re very ignorant to me.”

Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta returns to WeTV on January 7, 2021 at 9:00 p.m EST. See the trailer below.

Growing up Hip Hop Atlanta is back! Check out this seasons TrailerBow wow guhhatl growing up hip hop Reality tv we tv e one entertainment music videos prince bowwow 2020-12-10T12:15:20Z

Deb Antney Received Backlash on Social Media

After the trailer was released, Antney received some backlash on social media over Trump endorsement as well. Even though Trump lost the election to Joe Biden, being a supporter of the 45th president still led to her being criticized.

“Of course Deb Antney is a Trump supporter,” one Twitter user wrote. “His demographic is usually ppl with one working braincell…”

“I can’t [believe] Deb Antney is a Trump supporter AND that she’d be dumb enough to say it on camera with a viewership that is mostly black,” someone else tweeted.” I’m disgusted and disappointed.”

“Deb is a Trump supporter, it doesn’t get much more desperate or wrong minded than that,” another tweet read. “It like staying married to your abusive spouse for 50 years.”

Antney hasn’t publicly responded to all the criticism she has been receiving since the release of the Growing Hip Hop: Atlanta trailer.

Antney Left Love & Hip Hop Because it “Destroyed” Her

In an interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Antney explained why she decided to leave the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta after appearing on the show from season two to season six.

“It just destroyed the inside of me,” Antney said. “I could not function…It’s very disgraceful for women. It makes our men look horrible. I’m just not for it. I’m not for the drama like that.”

After exiting the VH1 reality show, she joined the cast of Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta and her son Waka Flocka Flame and his wife, Tammy Rivera, joined her. Antney said they were skeptical about joining the show at first due to their experience on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

“They went through so much on the other show, they were a little resistant at first to be open,” she said. “But by the end, they let people see who they are. People have perceptions of celebrities, that they’re not human. But it’s not easy being a mom and wife and entrepreneur and singer like Tammy. I feel women can relate to a lot of her struggles.”

READ NEXT: Here’s Why Cardi B Is Going to Trial in 2021