‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Shot & Robbed in Florida

Sources on social media are posting that Diamond Blue “Baby Blue” Smith of the group Pretty Ricky and Love & Hip Hop: Miami was robbed and shot this week at a bowling alley in Florida.

Smith’s team sent a direct message to Hollywood Unlocked confirming that Smith was shot during a failed robbery attempt by two armed men during his release party for his new single “Jerry Rice.” The Davie Police Department released information about the incident but didn’t name Smith as the victim. According to a press release from the police, the victim was in the parking lot of Sparez Bowling Alley next to his vehicle when an attempted robbery begun. As the suspect tried to take the victim’s gold chain during a physical altercation, the suspect’s gun was fired and struck the victim in his left shoulder, police said. The press release stated that the victim is in critical condition.

Diamond Blue Smith Facing Prison Time Over COVID-19 Relief Loan

In October 2020, Smith was arrested and charged with wire fraud, bank fraud, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud after being accused of participating in a $24 million scam. Smith was accused of taking out a payment protection program loan from the Small Business Association with fake documents, the Department of Justice reported. Smith is accused of taking out a loan of $426,717 for his company, Throwbackjersey.com LLC, and then another loan of $708,065 for record label, Blue Star Records LLC, all using falsified documents. The 36-year-old rapper was accused of purchasing a $96,000 Ferrari with the money as well as of withdrawing $271,805 from his loan payout. The Ferrari was seized when he was arrested.

When The Shade Room posted about the charges, Smith commented about his first day in court and maintained his innocence.

“Had a good 1st day in court,” he wrote in the comment section. “Facing life in prison but #ImInnocent. Everything ain’t always what it seems.”

Smith was one of 12 people accused of participating in the scam. One of the other people arrested and charged was NFL player Joshua Bellamy. The criminal complaint stated that Bellamy was “charged in a federal criminal complaint filed on September 9, 2020, in the Southern District of Florida with wire fraud, bank fraud, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud.” Bellamy secured a $1 million loan on behalf of his company, Drip Entertainment. According to the complaint, the company was incorporated in 2018 but later dissolved in 2019. When he applied for the loan through the payment protection program, Bellamy claimed that his company had 47 employees and had a quarterly payroll of $1.5 million.

The complaint also stated that all 12 of the conspirators had planned or prepared 90 fraudulent applications worth $24 million. Out of the 90 applications, 42 of them were approved and $17.4 million was disbursed.

The Small Business Association’s Payment Protection Program is a part of The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The CARES Act is a federal law that provides emergency financial assistance to people who are suffering financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The CARES Act also authorized $349 billion in forgivable loans to small businesses through the PPP program.



READ NEXT: ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Has Fight on ‘Cheaters’