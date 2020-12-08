How DJ Envy’s Wife Found Out ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Was His Mistress

DJ Envy, known for hosting “The Breakfast Club” on New York’s Power 105.1, was caught cheating with a Love & Hip Hop star. His wife of almost two decades, Gia Casey, revealed how she found out Envy, born Raashaun Casey, was cheating with Erica Mena on OWN’s Behind Every Man.

“In the fall of 2012, Raashaun had done a photoshoot for a magazine and I was curious to see if any of the pictures were released online yet,” she said. “I googled his name and the pictures didn’t pop up but a blog popped up. When I clicked on the blog, I saw a conversation and one of the girls said to the other girl ‘Well that’s why you’re with DJ Envy and his wife sits at home clueless’.”

When she confronted Envy about it, she said he was so “infuriated” that she would accuse him of cheating on the woman that he “loves more than life itself.” Casey said she then said to him: “Raashaun I know that you have cheated on me.” She said that she told him this even though she “didn’t know anything.” This led to Envy admitting to his infidelity.

During an appearance on Essence Live, when asked how he got caught, DJ Envy said it was because of “social media and a bluff.”

“She said she knew something that I thought she knew so I wound up telling on myself,” he said.

Casey said before she did that Google search, she didn’t have any suspicions that DJ Envy was being unfaithful.

“Before I found out there were no red flags,” she said. “He treated me like a queen.”

On Essence Live, Casey said that the affair was a “gift and a curse.”

“I could’ve never imagined being as happy as I am now and I thought I was happy before,” she said about the aftermath of the affair.

DJ Envy echoed those same sentiments, saying that their marriage is better than ever.

“It has made our relationship stronger,” DJ Envy said. “We are closer. I didn’t think we could be closer but we’re, like, on another level. We see eye to eye on everything.”

The Caseys already had two children, Madison and Logan, but after the affair, they welcomed three more: Brooklynn, London and Jaxson.

DJ Envy Apologized On the Radio For Cheating on His Wife

In 2013, DJ Envy issued a public apology to Casey for cheating on her live on the air while hosting “The Breakfast Club.”

“I started messing with somebody that was beneath me,” he said. “A bird. Evil. A liar. Somebody that was desperate and it’s just so pathetic. I mean I didn’t have to feed this person. I didn’t have to make her feel special because she wasn’t. So that’s what it was.”

In an interview with VIBE Vixen, Mena confirmed that she and Envy had an affair. She claimed that she didn’t know he was married.

DJ Envy’s definitely talking about me, but I’m one of many. I was under the assumption that he had kids but wasn’t actually married. I found out around the time that I started filming Love & Hip-Hop. After I found out, I was still in shock because we were together for so long. I didn’t understand how he could take a vow as serious as marriage and take on a whole other relationship. It’s sad that now he’s taking all these shots saying I’m a liar and I’m pathetic, when he deceived me. It’s not fair to paint me out as a liar when he was leading a double life for many years. He’s never publicly come out with his wife until now because he’s ashamed of her. It’s no secret.”

Mena is now a married woman herself. She tied the knot with fellow Love & Hip Hop star Safaree Samuels in 2019 and they now have a six-month-old daughter together, Safire.

