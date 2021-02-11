Is Dr. Dre Dating This ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star?

As he continues his divorce proceedings from his soon-to-be ex-wife Nicole Young, Dr. Dre has moved on and is back on the dating scene. According to Wendy Williams, the Aftermath Records CEO was seen on a date with Apryl Jones, who starred on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. During her hot topics segment, Williams said that Jones and Dr. Dre, born Andre Young, were spotted on a date on Febraury 10, 2021, even though Jones had a mask on. She said she and her team, who she refers to as “The Bureau,” were able to figure out who the woman behind the mask was because of Jones’ hand tattoo. Page Six reported that they were seen leaving BOA Steakhouse in Los Angeles, California.

Apryl Jones Was Slammed for Dating Ex-Boyfriend Omarion’s Bandmate Lil’ Fizz

Jones previously dated singer Omarion and they share two children together, Megaa and Amei. She was then heavily criticized for dating Omarion’s B2K bandmate Dreux “Lil’ Fizz” Frederic during season six. Fellow B2K member J-Boog, who made appearances on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood, explained during the season 6 reunion that he was upset about their relationship because it interfered with the group touring together again for The Millennium Tour. After they began dating, Omarion did a second tour but only with rapper Bow Wow and other stars who were on the previous Millennium Tour like Pretty Ricky, Lloyd and more. B2K was not involved.

During an Instagram Live in November 2020, Jones said she made the first move.

“I mean, it was on him, too, to accept,” she said. I’m just saying, it’s not just like, a man coming up to me and being like, ‘Yeah, I want this.’ Sometimes women take [the] lead. Sometimes women are like, ‘Yo, I want that. You gon’ give it to me or nah?’ That’s what I mean. It’s not just a matter of a man pressing up on you and liking you. If I want something, I’m gon’ get it, period.”

Dr. Dre Accused of Physically Abusing his Wife, Nicole Young

Nicole Young has made claims that Dr. Dre abused her during their two-decade marriage. According to Entertainment Tonight, it was stated in court documents that he “held a gun to her head on two occasions, once in 2000 and again in 2001. She also claims that he punched her in the head/face twice, as well as kicked down the door to her bedroom when she was allegedly ‘hiding from his rage in 2016’.” Young also claimed that he “verbally and emotionally decimated my personhood to the extent that I currently suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome.” Young also claimed that Dr. Dre assaulted her in 1995 before they were married and said that he “slammed me up against a wall and lifted me off the floor by my neck.”

Dr. Dre has denied these allegations, ET noted.

“At no time did I abuse Nicole or threaten her physical safety,” he said in past court documents.

In January 2021, Dr. Dre agreed to pay her $2 million in temporary spousal support.

