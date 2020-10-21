Love & Hip Hop Star Makes Theft Claims Against Company

A Love & Hip Hop star has accused a moving company of stealing. Erica Mena, who has starred on Love & Hip Hop New York and Atlanta, accused Georgia Pack & Load of stealing from her. In an Instagram post, the Bronx, New York native blasted the company for poor customer service and said that they “disgustingly violate customer’s belongings.”

Please be warned! ATLANTA This moving company doesn’t respect people’s belongings. They steal from customers, and they don’t have any training whatsoever on how to properly pack belongings and home furniture. We have several things missing. They disgustingly violate customer’s belongings. Please feel free to give them a call and ask why are they stealing from customers. 770 458 2510.

In the comments of her post where she slammed the moving company, a social media user accused her of lying.

User tgemusic_ commented: “Ga pack and load didn’t move them. They put the crew out the house before the moved. Sooooooooooo lies. She mad she got hung up on lol.”

In the Comments, Erica Mena’s Followers Also Claimed the Same Company Had Stolen From Them

erica mena

GettyErica Mena attends Rihanna’s 5th Annual Diamond Ball.

One commenter suggested that she should have spoken to the owner of the company privately instead of making derogatory comments publicly so the company won’t face financial setbacks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Follower don.ttakemeserious wrote: “U know during these hard times small businesses are drowning. You should have spoken to the owner. Not blast his business that he probably has workers who messed up.”
Someone else responded claiming that they were also stolen from by workers from that same company.
“Girl we in the military and they stole our whole second bedroom set amongst other things!, user shan_haughton said. “Took them several months only to give us less than what we paid for for the things that were stolen & broken.”
Instagram user its_keyah accused the company of stealing from her husband as well.

“[When] I moved from Macon to Sandy Springs they stole one of my husband’s guns and speakers out the closet.”

Mena Recently Celebrated Her Wedding Anniversary to Love & Hip Hop Co-star Safaree Samuels

October 7, 2020 marked one year since Mena married Safaree Samuels. Shortly before their anniversary, there was some speculation that they may have hit splitsville. In September, The Shade Room noted that the couple was no longer following each other on Instagram, which sparked breakup rumors. On September 28, Samuels posted on his Instagram story that Mena had gave him a gracious gift, Atlanta Black Star reported.

Samuels posted a photo of a new ISOVOX vocal booth that his wife bought him with the caption: “My wife surprised me and bought me this… she knows she’s been a bad girl,” followed by laughing emojis.

