Love & Hip Hop Star Makes Theft Claims Against Company

A Love & Hip Hop star has accused a moving company of stealing. Erica Mena, who has starred on Love & Hip Hop New York and Atlanta, accused Georgia Pack & Load of stealing from her. In an Instagram post, the Bronx, New York native blasted the company for poor customer service and said that they “disgustingly violate customer’s belongings.”
Please be warned! ATLANTA This moving company doesn’t respect people’s belongings. They steal from customers, and they don’t have any training whatsoever on how to properly pack belongings and home furniture. We have several things missing. They disgustingly violate customer’s belongings. Please feel free to give them a call and ask why are they stealing from customers. 770 458 2510.
In the comments of her post where she slammed the moving company, a social media user accused her of lying.
In the Comments, Erica Mena’s Followers Also Claimed the Same Company Had Stolen From Them
“[When] I moved from Macon to Sandy Springs they stole one of my husband’s guns and speakers out the closet.”
Mena Recently Celebrated Her Wedding Anniversary to Love & Hip Hop Co-star Safaree Samuels
My very own fairytale, one year later✨🌹🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/WWwnpKCK9N
— Erica Mena Samuels (@iamErica_Mena) October 7, 2020
October 7, 2020 marked one year since Mena married Safaree Samuels. Shortly before their anniversary, there was some speculation that they may have hit splitsville. In September, The Shade Room noted that the couple was no longer following each other on Instagram, which sparked breakup rumors. On September 28, Samuels posted on his Instagram story that Mena had gave him a gracious gift, Atlanta Black Star reported.
Samuels posted a photo of a new ISOVOX vocal booth that his wife bought him with the caption: “My wife surprised me and bought me this… she knows she’s been a bad girl,” followed by laughing emojis.
