Erica Mena Reveals Daughter On Social Media

Nine months after welcoming their first child together, Love & Hip Hop star Erica Mena has revealed her daughter, who she shares with co-star and husband Safaree Samuels, to the world. In an Instagram post, Mena shared a picture of their daughter and also revealed her name, Safire Majesty.

“The BEST part of 2020 🌹 My Safire Majesty,” Mena captioned the photo of their daughter dressed in a leopard onesie with a matching headdress.

While Mena posted their baby girl on her social media, Samuels has not done so. However, he did mention her name in a post on November 1, 2020. Fellow Love & Hip Hop franchise star Princess Love commented about her name.

“Her name is everything,” she wrote.

This is Samuels’ first child and Mena’s second. Mena has a son named King Conde.

Samuels & Mena Announced Her Pregnancy in October 2019

The married couple announced that they were expecting their child via a VH1 video.

“Wow, wow, it’s a big deal! Very big deal,” Samuels said in the video. “I didn’t know I was capable of doing this. I’m excited!”

As many expecting parents are, the Brooklyn, New York native said he was experiencing jitters as he awaited his first child.

“I’m nervous,” he added. “I’m in shock. I’m in disbelief. It’s very surreal to me. I don’t know what to do but I know I’m going to be great at what I do because I’m great at everything.”

In a February 3, 2020 post on Instagram, he revealed that Mena had given birth.

“These past 24 hrs have been an adventure to say the least!!,: he captioned a picture of his newborn daughter holding his finger. “I’m a part of the #girldad club now Perfection is here.”

Safaree & Erica Confirm They're Expecting! | Love & Hip Hop: New York

Samuels Said He Will Be Ending 2020 as a “Bachelor”

In a November 4, 2020 Instagram post, Safaree declared that he is a single man. The “Freak Dat” rapper posted a picture with the caption, “BACHELOR‼️ Ending 2020 right‼️”

He also sent out a few cryptic tweets that read “Pathetic,” “biggest regret.” In another tweet, he insinuated that he blocked Mena for “peace and serenity.”

“I think the block feature on the iPhone is its best feature. it brings such peace & serenity. Great way to keep jack asses away. Thank you Steve Jobs”

Followers made sure to give their opinions once they saw that the couple was venting about their marital issues on social media.

One follower expressed sympathy for the children.

“Yalls poor daughter and her poor son, another failed relationship in the public eye…y’all should keep this off socials,” they tweeted.

Some of his followers offered words of encouragement.

“Don’t say that,” one user tweeted. “Take it as a lesson. Look what God blessed you with, a beautiful little girl. Whatever happened, it’s nobody’s business. Focus on co-parenting in peace.”

Someone else tweeted: “Take a breath and minimize the emotional contribution and engage your logical thinking brain. It is easy to get married, but hard to maintain a marriage! Take it from someone who has been working at it for 20 years.”

— @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) November 4, 2020

