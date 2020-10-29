Police Rule Fetty Wap’s Brother’s Death a Homicide

Rapper Fetty Wap is mourning the death of his younger brother. He revealed on social media that his brother died and he recently laid him to rest at his funeral. The “Trap Queen” rapper’s brother, named Twyshon Depew, was shot near 187 Lawrence Street in Paterson, New Jersey on October 15, 2020, according to the Paterson Times. The 26-year-old later died due to his gunshot wounds at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center.

Wap posted an emotional post on Instagram after his little brother’s death.

“I love you lil bro my twin… R.I.P,” he wrote under a photo of him and Depew holding their children in their arms. “I failed you bro I’m sorry … I keep calling ya phone and you won’t pick tf up and that s*** never ring 3 times now it’s straight to vm I love you lil bro I really thought I could get you out before I ever had to make a post like this lil bro like wtf.”

On October 27,2020, Wap uploaded a photo to Instagram of Depew’s coffin covered with roses and red bandanas.

The investigation is ongoing and is being treated as a homicide, CNN reported.

“No arrests have been made at this time, however the investigation is still active and ongoing,” Passaic County Prosecutor Jason Statuto told CNN.

Fetty Wap Expressed Guilt & Anger About Brother’s Death on Social Media

After he broke the news, many of Fetty Wap’s followers reached out to ask if he was okay, which seemed to cause frustration and led to him venting in his Instagram story. He also expressed sadness at the thought of having to explain his brother’s untimely death to his nephew.

“Stop asking me am I ok…No TF I’m not Ok,” Wap wrote according to People.

Wap added that he was growing weary of experiencing so many losses of his loved ones.

“I done lost so many n***** that s*** was almost starting to feel normal…but lil brother man it feel like 2017 all over again this same feeling. I know ya slogan ‘don’t cry for me slide for me’ I just don’t know what ima tell my nephew when he ask me why I ain’t make sure you was ok…”

The 29-year-old rapper continued to mourn his brother after his funeral on social media while in a recording studio.

“When I seen that [casket] drop I swear my heart stopped,” he wrote on his Instagram story. “I had your son in my arms. I [couldn’t cry] n*****. You’re his angle, go ‘head let ’em see you fly n*****.”

He also wrote on his IG story: “Love you Twy…Really Missin you kidd but I see you brought the sun out today i’ma pour sum up for you today.”

The area where Depew died has seen an increase in violence. According to NorthJersey.com, that area in Paterson “had seen a surge in violence during the week with five shootings in five days. Depew was the 22nd person killed in a shooting in the city this year.”

