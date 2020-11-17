Hollywood Megastar Pays Tribute to Cardi B in Soaking Wet ‘WAP’ Dance

Jack Black recorded a TikTok video showing him hilariously dancing to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s megahit “WAP.” Black wrote in the caption of the video, “Challenge Accepted.” At the time of writing, the video has been viewed close to 24 million times and has more than 4 million likes. The video has attracted close to 1.5 million likes on Instagram. Black uploaded the video on the night of November 15.

The video shows the High Fidelity star, 51, cavorting in a pair of red Speedos. Black twerks, punches the floor while gyrating constantly.

Black’s Son, Tommy, Operated the Water Hose for the Video

In a video on his Instagram page, Taylor Stephens, the cameraman behind the video went through the technique used in the video. That video showed Black telling the camera, “Turn off the water, we got it,” while a group laughs in the background. According to his IMDb page, Stephens is credited as the editor of the videos on Jack Black’s YouTube channel.

Black credited his son, Tommy, who goes by the moniker @buzz_lightyear_5000, as working as the video’s “hose water technician.” Black has two sons with his wife Tanya Hayden, whom he married in March 2006. The couple’s first son, Samuel, was born in June 2006. Thomas David was born in May 2008.

Black’s ‘Orange County’ Co-Star Colin Hanks Called the Video ‘Absolutely Stunning’

Among those offering Black positive feedback for his video was Black’s Tropic Thunder co-star Robert Downey Jr., who commented on the video, “Get it.” While The Hurt Locker star Jeremy Renner commented, “😂 Nothing but love for ya brother 🤣🤣🤣.” Sex and the City star Willie Garson commented, “Therapy bill headin your way brother.” Black’s Orange County co-star Colin Hanks called the video “absolutely stunning” and “just perfect.” Saturday Night Live star Melissa Villasenior wrote, “Hey you’re the best Jack Black!”

In March 2020, Black tried to lift the mood of his followers amid the COVID-19 quarantine by showing off his “stay home dance” on TikTok. The video saw Black topless, clad in black cowboys boot and shorts. Prior to his dancing video, Black used his Twitter page to encourage his fans to vote in the 2020 presidential election. In one video, Black repeatedly sings, “Vote motherf*****.”

Black Previously Spoke About the Similarities Between His Musical Style & Hip-Hop’s Biggest Names

Despite being associated with traditional rock music thanks to his efforts with Tenacious D and the movie School of Rock, Black thinks there is a similarity between his musical output and some of hip-hop’s biggest stars.

Black told Time Out in 2014, “There is a similarity between us and some of the finer hip hop artists, in that rappers just rap about exactly what they want to say. We also sing about exactly what we’re singing about.” Black added, “We weren’t trying to fool people into thinking we were a rap act; we just thought it would be funny to be called ‘Tenacious D’. It’s an inside joke for, you know, people in the United States. I don’t even think it’s a very good name for a band, to be honest, but it’s too late now.”

