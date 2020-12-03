Spectacular Smith’s Fiancee Calls His Disney Arrest ‘Racially Motivated’

Jamee Desouza is Spectacular Blue Smith’s fiancee. The couple has one son together, Spectacular Jr. Desouza is the COO of Smith’s company, Adwizar.

In the wake of Smith’s arrest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park in Orlando, Florida, on November 30, after he allegedly struck a park employee, Desouza described the arrest as being “racially motivated.” Desouza made the comments on her Instagram Story. Smith was with his son, Spectacular Jr., 6, who he shares with Desouza, at the time of the incident.

Desouza said that the media coverage of the incident had been “one-sided.” Smith was accused of joking about coronavirus prior to the incident. The alleged victim told Smith that his remarks were not funny which prompted a physical confrontation, an arrest affidavit said.

Desouza Says that Smith Was Talking to His Son About COVID-19 When the Altercation Began

Desouza defended Smith saying that he was having a conversation with his son about COVID-19 and was not joking. Desouza also said that Smith would never hit anybody who did not hit him first. Smith is accused of punching the park employee twice, in the jaw and in the temple. The alleged victim was later diagnosed with a concussion, reports WESH. Desouza alleged that Smith’s civil rights were violated and that the incident was racially motivated. She added her belief that Smith was entitled to defend himself under Florida’s stand your ground laws. Heavy has reached out to Desouza for comment on this story.

Smith spoke about the allegations on his Instagram story. Smith echoed Desouza’s sentiments by saying the media put “out a one-sided story even without facts because they enjoy demonizing our culture and bringing us down.” Smith added, “The more success you have as a Black man the bigger target you are.” Smith ended his statement by saying, “Y’all know my character.”

TMZ reports that Spectacular Smith Jr. told investigators that Smith struck the Animal Kingdom employee by accident after he lost his balance. TMZ quoted Specatular Smith Jr. as saying Smith “lost his balance falling to the ground” and hit the employee as he was trying to grab something.

Desouza Has Her Own Skincare Business that Offers ‘a Powerful Defense Against Stretch Marks’

Smith has another child, Makhiari, 15, with ex-girlfriend Sharita, according to his Love & Hip-Hop Fandom page. On her Twitter profile, Desouza describes herself as an “entrepreneur.”

While over on her Instagram profile, Desouza says that she is the chief operating officer of her fiance’s company, Adwizar. In addition, Desouza is the chief executive of her own company, Skinomatics and is an Air BnB “super host.” On the Skinomatics Instagram page, the company is described as a ““High Level Of Selfcare” a combined hydrated elasticity oil giving skin a powerful defense against stretch marks.”

Desouza says on her Instagram page that she is based between Los Angeles and Miami, Florida. Desouza makes reference to the biblical verse Matthew 6:33 which reads, “But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well.” Prior to operating her own business, Desouza worked as an accountant for several years, according to her LinkedIn page. Desouza is a graduate of South Plantation High School.

Smith Wrote About How He ‘Landed’ Desouza in His 2017 Book

Smith wrote about his relationship with Desouza in his 2017 book Spectacular Love: How to Make Good Love Last. A 2017 pitch for the book read, “You’ll never guess how Spec landed a catch like Pretty Jamee!”

Posts on Desouza’s Twitter page indicates that the couple first got together around 2011 and 2012. In May 2011, Desouza tweeted, “Every day for me is Spectacular.”

Desouza Made a Single Appearance on Love & Hip-Hop in 2019

Desouza made a single appearance in a 2019 episode of Love & Hip-Hop Miami, according to her IMDb page.

According to Desouza’s Model Mayhem page, she is a native of London, England. Desouza says that she is half-Brazilian and half-Italian. The profile does not say when she moved to the United States. It does say that at the age of eight, she had begun performing as a singer in the Florida area. Desouza says that among her performances was an appearance at Disney World in Orlando. Desouza says that she went on to study pharmacy at Broward College. Desouza said that she has an “exotic look and hourglass figure.”

