‘Love & Hip-Hop’ Star Gets Involved in Tamar Braxton Drama

A Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta star gets involved in the drama involving Vince Herbert’s alleged 18-year-old girlfriend, Jamie Taylor.

Akbar Asked Taylor Directly About Being in a Relationship Herbert

According to All About the Tea, Taylor was joined by Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta star Akbar V for an Instagram Live session in which Taylor spoke about her relationships.

During the pair’s conversation, Taylor asked viewers for advice on her relationship involving a divorced man who was in the “industry.” Taylor, without naming the man, said that he was trying to work things out with his wife. Vince Herbert, 47, has been separated from Tamar Braxton since 2017. When Akbar asked Taylor directly if Herbert was the man she was talking about, Taylor denied it. Akbar told Taylor that if the man was trying to work things out with his wife, that’s where his heart lies.

Tamar Braxton Says Herbert Is the ‘Last Man’ She Would Get Back With

Gossip of the City posted a screenshot of a tweet from Taylor that reportedly posted following her Instagram Live session. Taylor tweeted, “She said ‘he claims’ pick up on that love. I know wassup, she know wassup, and he know wassup. 😘😘.” The same screenshot included a message from Braxton that read, “At least you know what it REALLY is,” Tamar began before calling Jamie a liar. “Seems like half the world is listening to some online girl. 🙄 when the REAL TEA is she was never THE girl !! he claimed a whole nother girl to all of us. My cousin Vince is a trip. He’s the LAST man I’ll be back with. [throwing up emoji] #dontblameme.”

Braxton named Herbert’s new girlfriend as a woman named “Angie” in a now-deleted tweet, via Gossip in the City.

A different Gossip of the City screenshot purportedly shows Herbert smiling while speaking to Taylor on Facebook Live. At the time of writing, Taylor’s Twitter account has been suspended.

In November 2020, Taylor Denied that She Was Pregnant

In 2018, Herbert was accused of impregnating a different woman named Laura Govan, according to Madame Noire. Govan denied those rumors.

In November 2020, Taylor took to Instagram to say that she was not pregnant. Taylor said, via Madame Noire, “I don’t want to say nothing out of bitterness. I don’t want to say nothing to be petty. I don’t want to say none of that right now. Because if I do, it’s going to come from a bitter place. But I wanted to let y’all know, I am not a child. So y’all can leave the child that’s already here. Y’all can leave that blessing out of the altercation. Because at the end of the day, y’all bringing up somebody else’s child and I’m not okay with that. So leave that child out of this. I’ll just say this and I’m done with it. I am not pregnant and I am a grown woman.”

Akbar Says that She Has Settled Her Beefs With LightSkinKeisha & Tokyo Vanity

In promoting her new album, Akbar told Baller Alert about the pros and cons of appearing in Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta saying:

You finna stress me out with that. With Love & Hip Hop, it’s a platform. I’m very thankful for the opportunity that Mona Scott gave me, and VH1. I’m in a different space. It’s toxic only because you’re getting judged for your actions. I really don’t have no ill will towards it, and I’m not excited. I don’t have either one. It’s a platform for me to be who I am and I got a chance to show the world who I really was. Some people didn’t understand it, and I grew. This pandemic made me look at things a lot different so right. I even reached out to LightSkinKeisha and Tokyo Vanity, told them it don’t matter who’s wrong or who’s right, I want to apologize. I’m different now, my energy’s different.

