Joe Budden’s Podcast Moving Over to Patreon

Love & Hip Hip: New York star Joe Budden’s podcast network has moved to Patreon following Budden’s decision to move his podcast from Spotify after he accused the streaming giant of “pillaging” his audience.

The first episode of Joe Budden Podcast will drop on the platform on February 8. Fans can sign up for the service here. The pricing is $5.00 for “Homies,” $10.00 for “Family” and $25.00 to be a “Friend of the Show.” Members will receive exclusive episodes, that will also feature brand new content franchises, behind-the-scenes content, a members-only Discord, and priority notice when Joe goes back on the road.

In 2019, Vox reported that Spotify was committed to spending $500 million to ramp-up their podcast efforts. That spending led to deals with President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, as well as Joe Rogan and Meghan Markle.

Budden Will Join Patreon as the Company’s Head of Creator Equity

In addition, Budden, 41, will join Patreon as the company’s Head of Equity. A press release from Patreon said that Budden’s new role comes at a time when creators are being “exploited.” The press release does not say who is doing the exploiting. The statement said that Budden and Patreon’s partnership will fight for change for creators.

Budden told Heavy about the move, “I’ve seen firsthand that exploitation is everywhere in this industry – it’s become the status quo, and I’m tired of it. I’m tired of constantly fighting for independence and I’m tired of proving my value over and over again. This partnership with Patreon marks a new era for the creative economy: one where independence comes first and creators get paid – something that shouldn’t be revolutionary. Creators should get the biggest stake in their art and the system isn’t ready to do that, so we’re going to change the system. This is the new blueprint and we are the first.”

Patreon Co-Founder Jack Conte Said Budden Was Getting Paid ‘A Tiny Fraction of the Value He Has Created’

While Patreon CEO and co-founder Jack Conte said:

Joe understands the discrepancy between what creators are worth and what they are paid. From music to podcasts, Joe has found himself reaching millions of people and getting a tiny fraction of the value he has created. That’s exactly the problem that Patreon set out to solve — and Joe wants to help. We’re excited to start working with him and figuring out even more ways to close the gap between the value that creators bring into the world and what they’re actually paid.

Conte said in a separate interview with Billboard, “I come from the YouTube world and indie rock, he comes from hip-hop and Def Jam, but as we were talking about our own experiences and sharing our experiences, it was like we were telling the same freaking story.”

In celebrating the move, Budden retweeted a message that read, “If Joe Budden thinks I’m about to pay $5 a month to listen to him talk on Patreon, he’s absolutely right.”

