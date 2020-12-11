‘Love & Hip-Hop’ Icon Is Returning to Screens in 2021

A Love & Hip-Hop: Miami icon will be back on television screens in 2021 it was announced Friday. Joseline Hernandez’s Joseline’s Cabaret is set to return for a second season.

The show’s second season will air on WE TV, the first season aired on the Zeus Network, which remains a producer. Zeus founder and CEO Lemuel Plummer told the media, “Both shows were critical hits when they premiered on the Zeus Network and have had tremendous success with our audience. We’re thrilled to license these compelling properties to WE tv. We are confident this partnership will bring new audiences to our networks.”

Zeus TV Celebrated the Second Season by Posting a Video of Hernandez Twerking

The show follows Hernandez, 34, who goes by the Puerto Rican Princess moniker, trying to turn around the fortunes of a Miami-based strip club. The show sees Hernandez “facing her biggest professional challenge to date, all while juggling life as a mother, fiancé, mogul, and music artist,” according to the press release announcing the show’s return.

Zeus celebrated Hernandez’s showing getting a second season by posting a video of the star twerking in front of her fiance DJ Ballistic Beats. Beats serves as one of the show’s executive producers. You can stream the series here.

In the meantime, Hernandez to upload raunchy content to her official OnlyFans page where fans can pay $26 per month to follow her adventures. Hernandez describes herself on that page as “The Baddest.”

Hernandez Became Engaged to DJ Ballistic Beats in April 2020

Balistic Goes Off on Joseline‼️ 🤬| Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop EditionBalistic DEMANDS respect after Joseline's actions at the pool party. Watch MBC: Hip Hop Edition Thursdays at 9/8C! #HipHopBootCamp #MarriageBootCamp Subscribe to the WE tv channel for more clips: https://goo.gl/1CiBkL Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WEtv Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/WEtv WE tv Instagram: https://instagram.com/wetv/ Official Site: http://www.wetv.com/ Five hip hop couples, including superstar CeeLo Green, face the… 2020-02-20T23:00:13Z

According to Wealthy Gorilla, Hernandez’s net worth is around $300,000 as of December 2020. Hernandez has a 3-year-old daughter, Bonnie Bella, with fellow Love & Hip-Hop icon Stevie J. Stevie J has been accused of beginning his relationship with Hernandez while he was still together with Mimi Faust.

Joseline Hernandez- Sex Drive [Official Music Video]Joseline Hernandez- Sex Drive Produced by Balistic Beats Stream/Download: https://open.spotify.com/track/2Kzt7eZmOwVc3pzXJ1o7fe?si=CGSV4nogSLWy2zVI0kR4rA https://music.apple.com/us/album/sex-drive-single/1496485383 Follow Joseline https://instagram.com/joseline?igshid=4u7pmjfbf1wa https://twitter.com/MsJoseline #joselinehernandez #joselinescabaretmiami #Sexdrive 2020-02-19T17:00:10Z

Madame Noire reported in April 2020 that Beats had proposed to Hernandez and that she said yes. Prior to their engagement, the couple was shown going through trials and tribulations on the reality series Marriage Boot Camp. The proposal came on the season finale. Beats told Hernandez, via Hollywood Life, “I want you to be with me forever. And I did a lot of thinking. The stuff that we’ve been through, I’ve never seen anybody go through the stuff we’ve been through and still be strong like this. I love you very much. Will you marry me?” Hernandez replied by saying, “Absolutely.”

Hernandez Came Out in Support of Candace Owens Over the Harry Styles Debate in December 2020

Hernandez made headlines earlier in December 2020 when she came out in support of Candace Owens’ plea to “bring back manly men” following Harry Styles’s appearance in Vogue while wearing a dress. Hernandez wrote on Instagram, “We sick of seeing them wearing dresses. Now they going after the white children. The boys. Having him wearing a dress.”

Hernandez has a long history of not being too concerned with people’s opinions on her actions. In 2017, Hernandez told The Huffington Post, “Everybody’s able to say whatever they want, feel however they feel, and it’s not really a big deal to me, because if I choose to live my life in front of the media then I need to take what they give.”

READ NEXT: Cardi B Defends Her Use of This Hateful Slur