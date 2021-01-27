Love & Hip Hop Icon Announces Departure from the Show After 6 Years

A Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta icon announced that she is to leave the show after six years.

K. Michelle made the announcement on January 27 in a statement that was released on Twitter. Michelle said that filming on her own reality show for Lifetime TV will begin in February 2021. A spokesperson for Lifetime told Heavy that they did not have any information on Michelle’s new show.

Michelle said that she was no longer “passionate” about appearing on Love & Hip Hop. The singer added that she had “no desire” to appear on screen with any of her castmates. Michelle said, “I just didn’t care. I knew it was time for something bigger than throwing drinks.”

Michelle Says: ‘When They Count You Out, God Will Count You in’

At the time of writing, Michelle continues to work on her country music rebranding in Nashville. Michelle also said, “It’s such an amazing feeling to not only watch your dreams come true but to know I’ll be helping women to live.” Michelle finished by saying, “When they count you out, God will count you in.”

In December 2020, Michelle Attracted Criticism for Her Comments About R. Kelly

Michelle was last in the news in December 2020 when in a series of tweets, she expressed her sorrow at not being able to play her new music for her mentor, R. Kelly. In the tweets, Michelle said that she felt as though Kelly was being “crucified” because of his “sickness.”

R. Kelly is facing charges related to human trafficking, child pornography, kidnapping, forced labor, racketeering, and obstruction of justice.

Michelle Said in 2020 that She Would Never Join the Cast of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Miami’

Having spent time on both Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood and Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta, Michelle was quoted in January 2020 as saying she would never join Love & Hip Hop: Miami. Michelle said, “Absolutely not. I don’t do crackheads. I don’t do well with drug addicts. I can’t … they don’t take no responsibility. I’m in a new place in life. … If I know you on some stuff, then I’m just gone leave you there with the stuff.” According to The Source, Michelle was taking a shot at her former friend, Joseline Hernandez, with the comments.

