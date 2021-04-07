Is This ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Dating Lamar Odom?

A Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star was spotted out with a former NBA baller and it’s sparking dating rumors. Karlie Redd was seen out with Lamar Odom at a celebration for Yandy Smith-Harris, who is a member of the New York cast. The Neighborhood Talk posted a video of Mendeecees Harris, Smith-Harris’ husband, surprising her with a new Rolls Royce and Odom and Redd are seen standing together in the video.

Neither of them have confirmed or denied if they are an item.

Karlie Redd’s relationship struggles have been well documented on Love & Hip Hop. Besides having failed relationships with Yung Joc and singer Lyfe Jennings, she was also married to Maurice “Arkansas Mo” Fayne. They got divorced in May 2020, The Shade Room.

Fayne and Redd “signed off on a settlement where neither would give the other alimony, but Mo agreed to transfer a 2019 BMW into Karlie’s name, the court papers state. There was no property, debts or children from the marriage,” the settlement states,” according to their settlement papers.

Lamar Odom was Previously Engaged to Sabrina Parr

Lamar Odom On Khloe Kardashian!Former NBA basketball star, Lamar Odom dishes about his estranged relationship with ex-fiancé Sabrina Parr, his thoughts on Kanye West and Kim Kardashian divorce and whether he would take Khloe Kardashian back. Plus, get the details on his celebrity boxing match with Aaron Carter! _________________________________________________ #WendyWilliams Follow Wendy See it first. See it now. Only… 2021-02-11T21:00:05Z

In November 2020, Lamar Odom’s then-fiancee Sabrina Parr revealed that they were no longer engaged.

“Y’all know I’m honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar,” Parr said on her Instagram story E! OnlineE! Online noted. “This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children.”

She added: “I love him dearly, but I am no longer able to be by his side while [he] seeks the help he so desperately needs. I wish him all the best and I am asking that [you] pray for everyone involved …”

She also wrote that Odom “has some things that he alone has to work through.”

Odom proposed to Parr in November 2019, Us Magazine reported.

Months after they called it quits, Odom didn’t speak very highly of Parr during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show.

“She’s a hurt woman,” Odom said. “She has a lot of problems that I don’t think anyone of us could help her with. She probably needs therapy.”

The former Los Angeles Laker said he was hurt because he felt that Parr has implied in her social media posts about their relationship that Odom had relapsed on drugs.

“Anyone who does that to me … that means you’re trying to hurt me, my progression, my lifestyle,” he said, “so I kind of take that personal. If you really want to hurt Lamar’s feelings and all that, put the drug things on him. … and she should know that.”

He had also accused her of hacking his social media at one point.

“What’s up good people. I’ve been working hard to build my brand and a new team. 💪🏾🙏🏾,” Odom posted on Instagram according to Entertainment Tonight. “Unfortunately my social media platforms are being held hostage by my ex and we are working hard to recover my passwords for IG and Twitter.”

He also accused her of refusing to give him back his passport in another post.

“No love lost BabyDoll but it’s over,” he wrote. “All I ask is that you release my Passport and my Passwords. That’s it. You’ve wronged me in so many ways and I was willing to walk away quietly but I see you want a show.”

