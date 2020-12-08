Ne-Yo Opening Atlanta Restaurant With ‘Love & Hip-Hop’ Star

Ne-Yo is opening a restaurant in Atlanta named Johnny’s Chicken & Waffles alongside his wife, Crystal Smith, and Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta star Karlie Redd.

The restaurant is set to open in January 2021. According to Johnny’s official website, the restaurant is hiring everybody from managers to busboys. The website’s blurb says, “The 85-seat indoor dining space will provide full-menu service and will feature booths, tables, high tops and bar seating. A take-out counter will serve pies baked fresh daily and a selection of café goods.” The restaurant will be located in the College Park section of Atlanta.

READ NEXT: Cardi B Defends Her Use of This Hateful Slur