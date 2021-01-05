What Is Kendall Kyndall’s Secret to Surviving 2021?

The host of Love & Hip-Hop: Secrets Unlocked Kendall Kyndall told Heavy about his theory on the secret to surviving 2021.

Kyndall, 33, told Heavy, “Well the best advice to tell folks is to stay at home, but I don’t even stay at home so let me be real. If you can stay at home if it’s not important or work. Also with the pandemic still going on, take this time to self reflect, self-respect, and self check yourself. Being at home is the best time to revamp and recreate whatever it is that you are working on, or even wanted to start working on. Don’t wait for someone to give you your next opportunity when you can create it. I believe in God and he is who got us through 2020 and he will get us through 2021 and years to come. He’s the creator and also gave us the gift to create. So I say that to say create that life or opportunity you dream to have. Plant your seed now and put in the work (water it) so it can grow.”

Kyndall is known for providing his fans with life-advice in addition to his opinions and jokes on reality TV. Kyndall told The Culture Supplier in a December 2016 interview that all of his advice came with a “disclaimer” and that it was based on experiences or the experiences of a loved one.

Kyndall Said He Has Big Plans for 2021

In terms of what Kyndall, the social media sensation who became a VH1 host after vlogging about Love & Hip-Hop from his living room, has in store for 2021, it’s plenty. Kyndall said, “There are so many blessings coming my way 2021 that everyone will be able to witness, but I can definitely say buckle up, and get ready for more Games People Play on BET this year as I have moved from recurring to Season Regular. There will be a lot of MJ this season and I can’t wait!”

Kyndall Would Not Give Anything Away About ‘Secrets Unlocked’

When Heavy asked Kyndall what we could expect on Love & Hip-Hop: Secrets Unlocked, the host was coy. He said, “Now this is a damn trick question lol, without giving anything away I would say the most shocking thing I learned was that you all will have to wait until tonight.” Although Kyndall did speak about the difficulties in broadcasting the interviews via Zoom. Kyndall said, “The most difficult aspect of doing the interviews Via Zoom was that there was about a 6-second delay with the audio when having conversations with the cast. Viewers won’t be able to tell, but it was a challenge! We got through it and was able to still have a lot of fun.

