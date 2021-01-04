Kendall Kyndall: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kendall Kyndall is the host of Love & Hip-Hop: Secrets Unlocked as well as a social media sensation and actor. Kyndall, 33, whose real name is Andre Kendall, is a native of Flint, Michigan, who first achieved fame thanks to his live video blogging of Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood in 2015.

Since then, Kyndall left his job in human resources and relocated from Michigan to Los Angeles. He has branched out into hosting Love & Hip-Hop specials as well as appearing in a BET drama series.

Arguably, Kyndall’s greatest contribution to the zeitgeist is his catchphrase “best fran” which has become the term used for his social media fans.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Despite Beginning His Fame With the Los Angeles Franchise, Kyndall Said Atlanta Is His Favorite

Kyndall told The Culture Supplier in December 2016 that he began his media career while watching an episode of Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood. Kyndall said that because he lives at home, he decided to record his reaction to the episode. That reaction went viral and thus began his social media career. Kyndall said that despite gaining his first fame with his commentary over Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood, his favorite franchise was Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta. The other show that Kyndall named as a favorite of his outside of Love & Hip-Hop was Basketball Wives: LA.

In his Culture Supplier interview, Kyndall said that his slogan “Best Fran,” a slang term for “best friend,” came from people commenting on his videos and saying that he reminded them of their best friends. On his Instagram bio, Kyndall described himself as “the best friend you didn’t even know you had until now. Not afraid to be amazing.” At the time of writing, Kyndall has 1.8 million followers on the platform. He achieved the milestone of 1 million followers in August 2017.

2. Kyndall Said He Made it From 700 Followers to 1 Million in the Space of a Year ‘By Just Being Me’

Kyndall was one of the many social media influencers who was recruited by Rock the Vote in order to encourage young people to register to vote prior to the 2020 presidential election, according to Fortune magazine.

Kyndall attributed his rise from 700 followers to 1 million to “just being me. My personality is contagious. So, you can’t deny it. I mean, it is what it is. I [didn’t say] “Ooh, I gotta get these many followers up. I want these many followers.” I’m just doing my thing, and [the followers] just keep coming. And I’m welcoming them with open arms. It’s just me being me. Have you noticed I really don’t do skits? I just jump up in there and talk. I’m just talking about stuff that’s happening,” when speaking to Rolling Out in August 2017.

In 2018, Kyndall was named as BET’s “Social Media Hustler of the Year,” according to The Hub Flint.

At the time of the Culture Supplier interview, Kyndall said that he was a native of Flint, Michigan, but was living in Detroit in order to get a feel for living in a bigger city. Kyndall said that his long-term plan was to move to Los Angeles “when the time is right.”

Kyndall told Rolling Out in August 2017 that he was in the final stages of moving to Los Angeles.

3. Early in His Career, Kyndall Said His Dream Was for Mona Scott to Offer Him a Real Love & Hip-Hop Gig

During his Culture Supplier interview, Kyndall said that one of his dreams was for Love & Hip-Hop creator Mona Scott to reach out to him to offer him a job offering real-time commentary on the show. Kyndall added, “Ultimately entertaining people via film, or television is the ultimate goal for me. Whatever happens, I am open to it!” In October 2017, Kyndall was pictured at Gucci Mane’s wedding to Keyshia Ka’oir, reported XXL Magazine.

According to Kyndall’s Love & Hip-Hop Fandom page, his first official gig with VH1 was as the host of a 2017 Facebook Live interview sessions with various cast members. His interview with Lyrica and Safaree and their interactions led to rumors the pair had an affair. In 2018, a Change.org petition was launched demanding that Kyndall be installed as the permanent host of Love & Hip-Hop reunion specials.

Kyndall became embroiled in a brief online feud with Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood star Misster Ray. This came after Kyndall described Ray as, via Atlanta Black Star, “You got the Moesha braids you got the foundation you doing the eyebrows just go on and get some lashes. F*** it! Go on full throttle!”

While in December 2018, Love & Hip-Hop: New York’s Jonathan made comments that alluded to Kyndall’s sexuality. Urban Belle quoted Jonathan as calling for Kyndall to come out of the closet. Jonathan said, “He must be amazing that he has such strong opinions on us. Miss Thing, come out of the closet.”

Kyndall told Rolling Out that there were times early in his social media career when he felt like quitting. Kyndall said that when he made a point about Alicia Keys not wearing make-up or doing her hair prior to a television appearance, his followers began to leave hateful comments on his Instagram page. Kyndall said, “So, of course, her fans came for me. And I said, is it that serious? [At that point I had] that moment where I felt like I wanted to stop, and I [said to myself] “you know what? Maybe I shouldn’t do these videos.” Then I [thought] “Ain’t nobody about to stop me!” But for that moment, I had that [doubt]. But then Kendall kicked in and I [remembered], “Ain’t nobody about to stop me.”

4. Kyndall Said that the Best Fran Phenomenon Has Enabled Him to Give Real Life Advice to His Fans

Kyndall told The New Journalist in November 2019 about the best fran phenomenon saying, “People with hundreds and thousands of followers were reposting it. So, the next week, I didn’t do anything and people were asking ‘What happened? Where are you?’. That’s how it started and the best frans won’t let me stop.”

In addition to his commentaries on reality TV, Kyndall told Culture Supplier that his fans regularly sent him private messages asking for life advice. Kyndall described the nature of his advice as, “Most advice I give is either from experience or from watching a loved one go through it. But disclaimer everything I say is a suggestion! You ultimately have to make your own decision, but the fact they even trusted me enough to come to me in the first place is what having a best friend is about.”

Kyndall told The New Journalist that he most proud of the lives he has helped through advice. Kyndall told the website that he did his best to reply to every message that he receives. He said, “I try and reply to everyone, especially those people. I let them know not to give up because you are here for a purpose and by you ending it, you haven’t completed your purpose.”

5. Kyndall Credits His Comedic Timing to His Earlier Career in Human Resources

Kyndall credited his comedic timing to being detail orientated due to his career in human resources. Kyndall is now a working actor as well as a social media personality, regularly appearing as MJ in the BET drama series Games People Play. In 2020, Kyndall appeared in the movie, Someday Isles. On Kyndall’s IMDb profile, he his described as rising to fame thanks to his “unapologetic social commentary of VH1’s largest franchise, Love & Hip Hop.”

In May 2019, Kyndall launched his own line of sneakers in association with Legacy Lapels. His line is known as “Best Fran” sneakers and a pair retail for a cool $250.

READ NEXT: Love & Hip-Hop Star Says This Made Her RICH During Quarantine