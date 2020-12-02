Kimbella Husband Comments on Her Only Fans Account

Love & Hip-Hop star Kimbella’s husband Juelz Santana has given his seal of approval to his wife beginning her own OnlyFans account, following the likes of Cardi B and Mariahlynn to the platform.

On November 26, Kimbella, 37, gave her fans the biggest incentive to join her OnlyFans page after posting a short video on Instagram showing her in lace black lingerie. The Love & Hip-Hop New York star wrote in the caption, “Got some 🔥 on my onlyfans page. Subscribe to see a lot more 😌.” Among the more than 300,000 viewers of the clip was Kimbella’s husband, the recently freed Juelz Santana. Santana, 38, commented on the video with a range of emojis, including a smiley face with a tongue hanging out, a kissing emoji and a 100 percent emoji.

Santana proposed to Kimbella live on stage back in November 2018. The couple was wed in January 2019. They have two children together, Bella Monroe James, 8, and Juelz Santana James, 1.

Santana First Embraced His Wife’s Presence on OnlyFans in October 2020

Kimbella offers access to her OnlyFans page to users for $20 per month. She has made 62 posts since joining the platform in October 2020. Santana first endorsed his wife’s presence on OnlyFans in an October 2020 Instagram post. Santana recorded his wife getting laundry out of the machine wearing camouflage sweat pants and a black t-shirt. Santana can be heard saying, “I come in and she in here getting clothes like this.” Kimbella responded by saying, “Brom get off me. That’s all you think about jeez.”

Santana paid a further tribute to his wife’s physical attributes on Thanksgiving by comparing his wife’s buttocks to the family’s juicy holiday turkey. Santana also made news in October 2020 when he properly thanked his wife for standing by him during his 17 months prison stint between March 2019 and August 2020.

Kimbella Is in Esteemed A-List Company on OnlyFans

CEO Tim Stokely said in a 2020 interview with Buzzfeed that the site was attracting hundreds of thousands of new users per day. In November 2020, OnlyFans made international news when WWE star Zelina revealed that she was fired from the professional wrestling organization over her presence on the platform, reports the New York Post.

The platform is also used by men with People Magazine’s sexiest man of the year Michael B. Jordan joining starting his page in November 2020. The same goes for Chris Brown. While Dallas-based former dental assistant Calista Mingst made national news when she revealed that she was making $30,000 per week using OnlyFans.

