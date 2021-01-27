Love & Hip Hop Star Says Lil Wayne Hit Was Meant for Him

Lil Wayne’s hit “Cannon” was originally intended for Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Trick Daddy, according to producer Doc Cannon.

The song was featured on Lil Wayne’s 2006 album, The Dedication 2. It included DJ Drama, Freeway, Willie the Kid, Detroit Red & Juice, as guests on the track.

In paying tribute to the song in 2016, Spin’s Brian Josephs wrote, “Lil Wayne’s ability to shape out-there metaphors into mantras is even rarer than a Knicks championship.”

Cannon Said Trick Daddy Turned the Song Down as He Was Working on a Track With Madonna at the Time

Cannon made the comments during a recent interview with Bootleg Kev. Cannon said that he pitched the beat for the track to Trick Daddy but the rapper wasn’t interested at the time because he was working on a song for Madonna.

Cannon said, “At the time, ‘C’mon N’ Ride This Train’ was a Southern bass record and I was like, ‘I’m gonna East Coast the s*** out.’ How I wind up flipping it, Trick Daddy ain’t really like it. You know, he was working on a Madonna record at the time.” Cannon said that he was asked by a rep from Atlantic records to work with Trick Daddy and that he worked hard on coming up with a beat that would suit the rapper’s Miami sound.

Cannon went on to say that the song also went to Busta Rhymes, who passed on it before it ended up with Lil Wayne.

Trick Daddy & Lil Wayne Have Had a Beef Going Back to 2013

It’s no secret that Trick Daddy and Lil Wayne have had their problems over the years. The Miami New Times reported in April 2013 that the pair got into a scuffle at the King of Diamonds strip club in South Florida. The conflict allegedly began after Lil Wayne made derogatory comments about the Miami Heat. Trick Daddy was later quoted by the website as saying of the brawl, “If I wanted to start shit with Lil Wayne, he’d have been in the hospital for a different reason than a seizure.”

Trick Daddy said of the brawl in a 2014 interview with Vlad TV, ” It was just a situation that had to be addressed… Hostile conversations usually turn into violent confrontations. We never had that. So, it’s never a problem. You know what I’m saying. The media can take it out of proportion and you know, that’s the new thing now. Drama.”

In 2014, Trick Daddy blamed the whole beef on Cash Money Records co-founder Birdman.

While in 2019, Trick Daddy was quoted as defending Kodak Black after Black called Lil Wayne a “f****** maggot” and said he hoped the rapper died when he was a baby, according to XXL.

Recently Lil Wayne Has Been Seen Celebrating His Recent Pardon from Former President Donald Trump

More recently, Lil Wayne was seen celebrated his pardon from former President Donald Trump at a birthday party for DJ Stevie J. The Miami Herald noted in their reporting that the party-goers were largely “maskless.”

